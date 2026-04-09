Armenian Heritage Walk to Honor Armenian-American Legacy with Awards for Excellence at Dedication April 24-25

PHILADELPHIA — The Armenian Heritage Walk, an historic winding pathway of Armenian art and culture next to the world-renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be dedicated and its first phase unveiled Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, in memory of the Armenian Genocide and in tribute to the contributions of countless Armenian Americans through the decades.

A series of festivities will mark the unveiling of Phase 1 and feature a restored 22-foot statue of the mythical Armenian figure Young Meher, the centerpiece of the parcel. First displayed on the 200th birthday of America in 1976, the statue continues to symbolize the courage and faith of the Armenian people 50 years later on the 250th birthday of America. Work will continue in Phase 2 with the selection and installation of exquisite and meaningful lighted public artwork stations and natural elements of Armenian and American origin.

Hundreds of families and friends will gather to celebrate the landmark occasion in a series of events beginning with an intercommunal church service at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia on Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The walk will then be officially dedicated and Phase 1 unveiled on the parcel next to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. Finally, the festivities will culminate in a spectacular Armenian Heritage Walk Gala at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and donations made at www.armenianheritagewalk.org

The gala will honor the innumerable contributions of Armenian Americans through the generations by turning attention to the following noteworthy honorees, gifting them with Awards for Excellence: Michael Aram, founder and designer of Michael Aram Inc.; Dr. James Philip Bagian, engineer, physician, and NASA astronaut; Mark Hoplamazian, chairman and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Edele Hovnanian, president and CEO, H. Hovnanian Family Office; Major Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, two-time recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal; Katherine Sarafian, senior vice president of production, Pixar Animation Studios; and Peter Vosbikian, accomplished executive, household products industry. Sona Movsessian, author, podcaster, media personality, and former executive assistant of Conan O’Brien, will host the gala.

Michael Aram is an internationally recognized Armenian-American designer who, for more than 35 years, has created luxurious objects to enhance the everyday. The grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors, Michael grew up immersed in the rich traditions of the Armenian church, surrounded by handmade carpets, pomegranate imagery, and sacramental objects that instilled in him a deep reverence for handcraft and the storytelling potential of objects.

Dr. James Philip Bagian is an engineer and physician whose career has been defined by a focus on safety and human performance in high-risk environments. His 1989 NASA Space Shuttle flight marked the first time an individual of Armenian heritage traveled into space. His commitment to public service was shaped by his father, Philip Bagian, a first-generation American who served as a highly decorated fighter pilot during World War II, providing an early example of dedication and discipline.