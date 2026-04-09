An Unforgettable Evening of Music: Sofia Vardanyan, Pink Martini, and the Timeless Music of Alan Hovhaness

BOSTON — The Friends of Armenian Culture Society (FACS) proudly presents its 74th annual Armenian Night at the Pops concert on Saturday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Boston’s legendary Symphony Hall. In a BSO season dedicated to “E Pluribus Unum: From Many, One,” and in tribute to both our Armenian heritage and America’s 250th anniversary, this special concert features Yerevan-born violinist Sofya Vardanyan, performing with the Boston Pops Orchestra under the baton of conductor Keith Lockhart. Vardanyan will play the rarely performed Ode to Freedom by the distinguished composer Alan Hovhaness, alongside a selection of other masterworks. The evening also welcomes the return of the beloved, genre-defying ensemble Pink Martini to Symphony Hall.

Renowned for her expressive depth and technical brilliance, violinist Sofya Vardanyan has captivated audiences worldwide. Born in Yerevan in 1999 into a musical family, she began studying the violin at age seven and received her early training at the Tchaikovsky School of Music for Gifted Children. Vardanyan has performed widely in Armenia and internationally, appearing with ensembles such as the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra and participating in numerous international masterclasses with artists such as Ida Kavafian, Levon Chilingirian, Kim Kashkashian, Daishin Kashimoto, and Frank Peter Zimmerman. Her festival appearances include the Yerevan International Music Festival and the prestigious Moritzburg Music Festival, where she was awarded the Festival Academy Prize.

An accomplished chamber musician, Vardanyan completed her undergraduate studies at the Hochschule für Musik Detmold in Germany, where she served as concertmaster. She has continued advanced studies in Europe and continues to build a versatile career across solo, orchestral, and chamber music stages, earning worldwide recognition for her artistry.

Alan Hovhaness, one of the most prolific American composers of the 20th century, was born in Somerville, MA, in 1911, and resided in Arlington for many years. He is celebrated for his ability to merge Eastern and Western musical traditions into a transcendent, meditative soundscape and drew inspiration from Armenian sacred music, Asian modalities, and nature. Commissioned by Russian-born conductor Maestro Andre Kostelanetz for the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Hovhaness’ Ode to Freedom was performed by violinist Yehudi Menuhin at Wolf Trap fifty years ago, on July 3, 1976, with Maestro Kostelanetz conducting the National Symphony Orchestra. Ode to Freedom unfolds with a sense of quiet grandeur and introspection; its themes of resilience and hope make it a symbolic celebration of the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

Returning to Symphony Hall this evening is Pink Martini, the internationally adored “little orchestra” that effortlessly crosses genres — from classical, jazz, and Latin to vintage pop and global folk traditions for a vibrant and multilingual musical experience. Playful, polished, and performing in over 25 languages, Pink Martini has captivated audiences worldwide with its eclectic repertoire and charismatic performances, offering a joyful journey thru different culture and eras.

Tickets can be purchased directly through a special link at www.FACSBoston.org from which you will be able to view and select your seats.