Rising Artist Armen Paul Drops ‘Hangman’ After Sold-Out LA Show & Billboard Performance at SXSW

LOS ANGELES (onewestmagazine.com) — Emerging singer-songwriter Armen Paul [Arakelian] is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing new voices in modern pop-folk. Blending cinematic storytelling with raw emotional honesty, Paul has begun carving out a lane that feels both timeless and refreshingly original. Following a sold-out performance at Los Angeles’ Peppermint Club and a SXSW appearance with Billboard at the iconic Austin venue (The Mohawk), he now returns with his latest single, Hangman – a striking release that showcases the depth, vulnerability, and narrative ambition that are rapidly setting him apart in today’s music landscape.

Rather than framing heartbreak as purely tragic or romantic, Hangman explores the uncomfortable emotional middle ground where longing, pride, resentment, and nostalgia collide.

“I wrote Hangman about the selfish feeling of wishing your ex is hurting from the breakup as much as you are,” Armen says. “Sometimes you just want the closure of knowing they cared about you as much as you cared about them.”

The track was written by Armen alongside Seth Smades, who also produced the record. Smades is a songwriter, producer, and member of the alternative band The Sophs. His production gives the song a cinematic atmosphere while keeping the storytelling intimate, weaving together folk, Americana, and subtle country influences. At the center of it all is Armen’s vocal – soulful, reflective, and instantly magnetic.

With Hangman, Armen continues to carve out a distinctive lane that blends modern pop with folk and Americana storytelling. The novelty of his music lies not only in his voice but also in the taboo emotional territory he explores in his lyrics.

Interestingly, Armen originally wrote Hangman while exploring songs for Eurovision. Although the track ultimately wasn’t submitted to the competition, that creative process helped shape its dramatic tone and narrative arc – something that can still be felt in the song’s sweeping emotional build.