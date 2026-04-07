Yerevan Threatens to Leave Russia-led Blocs in Latest Diplomatic Row with Moscow

Armenia has threatened to leave Russian-led economic and security blocs in response to possible economic pressure from Russia. The two countries have been engaged in a contentious back-and-forth following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the meeting on April 1, the sides discussed bilateral issues, as well as Armenia’s relations and ongoing projects with the EU and the US.
Although both Armenian and Russian officials assessed the talks positively, developments in the aftermath suggest cracks and deeper tensions in the bilateral relationship.
Even so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that “understanding was demonstrated” by the Armenian side regarding the concerns expressed by Russia. Lavrov added that the development of relations remains to be seen.
Separately, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk issued another warning, saying that if Armenia joins the EU, there would be no flights between Armenia and Russia, considering that “there is currently no air travel with EU countries.”