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Zori Balayan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Armenian Intellectual and Political Activist Zori Balayan Passes Away

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN — Zori Balayan, an Armenian novelist, journalist, activist, sports doctor, traveler and sports expert, passed away on April 6 at the age of 91.

Born on February 10, 1935, in Stepanakert, then part of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, he graduated from Ryazan State Medical University in 1963. He worked as a doctor in Kamchatka from 1963 to 1973. In 1973 he traversed the Kamchatka and Chokotskaya tundras on dogsled, traveling as far as the North Sea. In his book Ojakh [Hearth], published during the pre-perestroika era, he tried to demonstrate the Armenian identity of Nagorno-Karabakh and identified Nakhichevan as historically belonging to Armenia.

Balayan was co-president of the Baikal Movement, an ecological international organization, in the late 1980s.

Balayan became a leader of the Karabakh movement. In 1988 he and Armenian poet Silva Kaputikyan were received by Mikhail Gorbachev and discussed the absence of Armenian-language television programs and textbooks in Nagorno-Karabakh schools as well as other concerns of Karabakh’s majority-Armenian population. From September 20 to 29, 1990, he conducted a hunger strike in Moscow demanding the restoration of the constitutional rights of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region.

From 1989 to 1992, Balayan was a deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. In October 1993, he signed the “Letter of Forty-Two” along with other Russian intellectuals in connection with the 1993 Russian constitutional crisis.

From 1992 to 1995, he was a deputy of the Supreme Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

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Balayan wrote as a journalist for the weekly Russian-language publication Literaturnaya Gazeta and is the author of many books.

Balayan later took part in historic maritime expeditions aboard the ships Kilikia and Armenia in the first two decades of the 21st century.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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