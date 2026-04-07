Aliyev Meets Ivanishvili during Georgia Visit

By Mikheil Gvadzabia

Before concluding his state visit to Georgia on April 6, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

According to Georgian Dream’s press office, Ivanishvili hosted Aliyev at his business center in Tbilisi. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, and Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili, among others.

Ivanishvili is viewed by many both domestically and internationally to be Georgia’s informal leader.

“The meeting focused on close cooperation in the energy sector and on transport and energy projects jointly implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan. The Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway was highlighted as playing a key role in ensuring regional connections,” the press office said.

According to the office, Ivanishvili thanked Aliyev for ‘supporting the peaceful and stable situation in the South Caucasus region.”