Denationalizing the ‘Map’ (Reflections on the ‘Real Armenia Ideology’)

By Vahan Zanoyan
[Note: The bulk of this article is taken from the Appendix of a book entitled The Armenian Condition: 2018-2025, which is a collection of my articles and selected interviews during the last several years, published in July 2025, in Yerevan.]
It is said, ‘that which bends does not break.’ It is a wise saying, applicable to all walks of life, including to the foreign policy strategies of sovereign states. The foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia since the 2020 44-day war has been all about bending, presumably in order not to break. Preempting an ostensibly imminent Azerbaijani invasion last spring was a wise move, since Armenia was in no way ready to defend itself. It still is not, which makes continued “bending” seem like a wise policy in the eyes of many both in Armenia and the diaspora.
However, what makes this policy most ominous is the fact that it is not, as often portrayed in the Armenian political discourse, merely a short-term tactical move aimed at securing the survival of the state, but an attempt to fundamentally transform and de-nationalize the collective memory and consciousness of the Armenian nation.
There is no other way to explain the host of unilateral concessions made by the Armenian government which go way beyond what would have been necessary to avoid another unequal war. These are by now well known, but it is worth giving a partial list again: marginalizing and even questioning the Genocide; formally and officially renouncing the pursuit of historical justice; neglecting our compatriots in the dungeons of Baku and excluding their plight from the peace negotiations; constantly focusing on the peace agenda while the “Western Azerbaijan” rhetoric from Baku intensifies, over 200 sq kms of sovereign Armenian strategic heights remain occupied by Azerbaijani forces, and our compatriots are given life sentences in the sham trials; erasing our millennia-old national symbols like Mount Ararat from our images, even without any connotations of territorial claims against our neighbors, and, more recently, subverting the oldest Armenian institution of all time, the Armenian Apostolic church.
Interestingly, the Armenian government does not hide its aim to extinguish the traditional Armenian ethos. It has been promoting what it calls a new “National Ideology” or the “Ideology of the Real Armenia,” which it claims represents an even “bigger revolution” than the “Velvet Revolution” of 2018, in how we think about our statehood and nation. Those who follow events in Armenia are familiar with the image of the Prime Minister waving a golden cut-out of the map of today’s Armenia, all 29,743 square kilometers of it, and declaring that it, and only it, represents both the State and the Motherland. The “Real Armenia Ideology” is centered exclusively around and within that map.