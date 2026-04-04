Why Did Pashinyan Head to Moscow?

On April 1, negotiations took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who visited Moscow on a working trip. The meeting followed upon a press release distributed by the Kremlin.

The talks covered the current state and prospects of Russian-Armenian relations within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance, integration cooperation in the Eurasian space, and topical issues on the regional agenda—particularly the development of economic and transport-logistics ties in the South Caucasus.

Pashinyan had previously stated that he understands the nature of Russia and other great powers and actively seeks meetings with them. This suggested that the meeting was largely initiated by the Armenian side. The issues discussed were significant, covering a range of topics addressed in my earlier analyses.

First, the Russian side placed the current state of bilateral strategic relations on the agenda, signaling that Armenia was expected to reaffirm its commitment to relations with Moscow. The second major point concerned Eurasian integration processes, primarily within the Eurasian Economic Union. The discussions indicated that Armenia was unlikely to leave the union and move toward EU integration, as sometimes portrayed by Armenia’s authorities, but might instead deepen its engagement within Eurasian frameworks and institutions.

Logistics issues in the South Caucasus were addressed, particularly regarding the Russian railway, part of which Armenia hopes to privatize for use in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project. Discussions about the relevant section of the Armenian railway had been ongoing for some time. Because it is part of the Russian railway system, separating a segment is complicated both logistically and geopolitically. Pashinyan likely attempted to secure Russian agreement in Moscow, though it remained difficult to imagine Russia consenting without ensuring its own interests. Russia had also repeatedly stated that it could participate in the TRIPP project and maintain a presence throughout the logistics chain.

Russia has not abandoned the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which addresses logistical and transport connectivity issues. This meant Russia approached the discussion with its own calculations, especially given the challenges created by the US-led war against Iran over the past month, which increased regional risks associated with implementing the TRIPP project.