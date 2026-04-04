FOX 11 Los Angeles Celebrates Armenian Heritage Month with Special Showcasing Culture, Travel, and Inspiring Stories

By Paul Chaderjian

LOS ANGELES — KTTV FOX 11 is marking Armenian Heritage Month with a powerful new special that brings viewers closer to Armenia and the vibrant Armenian American community across Southern California.

This year’s broadcast features a virtual journey through Armenia, offering viewers a vivid look at historic landmarks, rich traditions, and everyday life. The special is hosted and reported by the talented, long-time FOX 11 anchor and personality Araksya Karapetyan.

The Armenian travelogue at the beginning of the FOX 11 Armenian Heritage special highlights Armenia’s ancient monasteries, welcoming streets, and a culture built on resilience. It also shows how affordable food and drink, street safety, and deep hospitality make Armenia an inviting destination for travelers.

“This special really opens a window into Armenia,” says Karapetyan. “You see the history, the beauty, the culture, and you realize how accessible and welcoming it is for anyone thinking about going.”

The special includes an update on the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, a landmark cultural project designed to celebrate Armenian heritage and serve as a global hub for education and community. The museum’s design emphasizes connection, identity, and shared history, with architects and builders working to create a space that reflects both tradition and modern vision.