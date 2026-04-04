EVN Panel at Tufts Addresses International Developments Concerning Armenia

MEDFORD, Mass. — The Yerevan-based EVN Report online weekly magazine presented panel discussions at Tufts University and Harvard University in the Boston area, and Georgetown University in Washington D.C. in March, with the core participants Dr. Nerses Kopalyan of University of Nevada Las Vegas, Dr. Areg Danagoulian of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and EVN Report editor-in-chief Maria Titizian from Yerevan.
The Tufts panel discussion, titled “Power Transition in the South Caucasus: Armenia between Peace and Development,” was hosted by the Fletcher Eurasia Club at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy on March 12, with Titizian serving as moderator. Associate Director of the Center for Expanding Viewpoints in Higher Education at Tufts University Arik Burakovsky (formerly assistant director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Fletcher School) welcomed guests and later facilitated the question-and-answer session.
This panel in a sense could be viewed as an update to the EVN Report panel at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in September 2025 on the US-brokered Armenia-Azerbaijan Washington Accords last year.
Titizian started the Tufts session by asking Kopalyan whether the weakening Russian dominance in the South Caucasus was only temporary till the end of the Ukraine war. Kopalyan replied, “This is a very unique structural and systemic change in the region.” He called the situation geopluralism, with the US, EU, France, Iran and Turkey more involved than before.
As far as the US role in the region, he said, “The amount of investment, geopolitically, economically and strategically, the United States is making in the South Caucasus is suggesting to us that the United States is here for the long run, that their objectives seem to be long-term. So in that context, whether that pans out or not is a different subject of conversation.” One reason is that the US views southern Armenia as part of the so-called Middle Corridor or Transcaspian route connecting Asia to Europe commercially, he noted.
Titizian asked Danagoulian about the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) agreements concerning nuclear energy last August in this context. He replied that they are significant in particular for Armenia’s energy security and sovereignty. One-third of Armenia’s electricity comes from the aging Metsamor nuclear power plant, which the Armenian government appears committed to replace with another reactor. Danagoulian said that the Armenians are quite interested in US designs, so during US Vice President JD Vance’s Yerevan visit in February, 2026, Armenia finalized a so-called 123 agreement, which is a key step for Armenia to acquire US nuclear technologies.