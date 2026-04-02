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Throne of Charlemagne. Image Credits: Arunansh B. Goswami
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The Armenian Connection of Charlemagne in Aachen, Germany

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Arunansh B. Goswami

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

AACHEN, Germany — Charlemagne, also known as Charles the Great (748–814), was a powerful warlord and the king of the Franks, a Germanic tribe that occupied regions of what is now Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and western Germany. He is widely acknowledged in history as a warrior king, a unifier of much of Western Europe, and a patron of culture and education. In modern times, Charlemagne is frequently referred to as the father of Europe. His father, Pepin the Short, was the inaugural ruler of the Carolingian dynasty, while his grandfather, Charles Martel, played a crucial role in the Battle of Tours in 732, where he effectively stopped the expansion of the Umayyad Caliphate into Europe.

On Christmas Day in A.D. 800, Pope Leo III crowned Charlemagne as Imperator Romanorum, or emperor of the Romans. After Charlemagne’s death in 814, his empire was partitioned among his heirs, leading to the establishment of three kingdoms that roughly align with present-day France, Germany and Italy. Interestingly, the chief architect of Charlemagne, Odo of Metz, according to Polish-Austrian art historian, Prof. Josef Strzygowski was of Armenian origin, with his Armenian name being Oton Matsaetsi. He was the architect behind Germigny-dés-Pres, one of the most innovative stone structures in northern Europe. Additionally, he designed Charlemagne’s Palace Church in Aachen in 794, whose architectural style influenced various other contemporary church designs.

Aachen Cathedral. Image Credits: Arunansh B. Goswami

Recently, the author of this article was in Aachen. The Aachen Cathedral has a long history spanning 1,200 years, tracing its origins back to the era of Emperor Charlemagne, who passed away in Aachen on January 28, 814. As the Frankish ruler, Charlemagne expanded his father’s royal estate into a residence known as the Palatinate. However, only fragments of this Palatinate are documented. The core of the Palatinate included the King’s Hall, which is now the town hall of Aachen, a court school, and the Church of St. Mary. This church, which is the current cathedral, is the sole remnant of the Carolingian Palatinate that has survived largely intact. It holds significant importance for the cultural history of Europe for three main reasons: it was established by Charlemagne, who governed vast regions of Europe from Aachen; between 936 and 1531, 30 German kings and 12 queens were crowned in Aachen; and the Aachen pilgrimage occurs annually, showcasing the four biblical relics.

Within the cathedral lies the chapel of Charlemagne, whose construction between 793 and 813 symbolizes the unification of the West and its spiritual and political revival under Charlemagne’s guidance. Originally inspired by the churches located in the eastern part of the Holy Roman Empire, the octagonal core was magnificently expanded during the Middle Ages. In 814, Charlemagne was interred here. Additionally, there exists a medieval chandelier belonging to Emperor Barbarossa (with a diameter of 4.20m), crafted between 1165 and 1170 in Aachen. This chandelier was a gift from Emperor Frederick I and his wife Beatrice of Burgundy. It embodies the vision of the Heavenly Jerusalem as described in the Revelation of St. John. The front of the altar is adorned with a golden frontal known as the Pala d’Oro, which is believed to have been a gift from either Emperor Otto III or Emperor Heinrich II at the beginning of the 11th century. The reliefs depict scenes from the Passion of Christ. To the right of the altar stands the miraculous statue of Our Dear Lady of Aachen. This statue of the Virgin Mary is thought to date back to the 14th century and represents the patron saint of this church. Since the 17th century, it has become customary to offer dresses and jewelry to her, leading to the popular saying that she is the wealthiest woman in Aachen.

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The Gothic choir was consecrated in 1414. The large windows reach a clear height of over 25 meters and cover an area of approximately 1000 square meters. The current stained glass windows, designed in modern styles, were created between 1949 and 1951. They do not serve as a reconstruction of the medieval windows. The double-sided Madonna, adorned with a radiant corona, hangs from the vault. This piece was sculpted by Jan van Steffeswert in Maastricht in 1524. At the center of the choir lies the grave of Emperor Otto III (who passed away in 1002), with his sarcophagus resting beneath the ledger. Additionally, the choir houses the two gilded shrines of Aachen Cathedral: the shrine of Charlemagne, located in the apse, is the older of the two. Since 1215, the relics of Charlemagne (who was canonized in 1165) have been housed within it. This shrine was likely crafted in Maastricht, and its gable depicts Charlemagne flanked by Pope Leo III and Archbishop Turpin of Reims. Sixteen medieval rulers are illustrated along the sides, as they maintained a special relationship with this church as donors. On the opposite gable, the Virgin Mary is shown flanked by the archangels Gabriel and Michael.

Author of this article in the Aachen Cathedral. Image Credits: Arunansh B. Goswami

Above them, the three principal Christian virtues — faith, hope and charity — are personified. The Shrine of the Virgin Mary was completed in 1237/38. It contains four significant relics of Aachen, which are venerated as the dress of the Virgin Mary, the swaddling clothes of the infant Jesus, the loincloth of Christ, and the decapitation cloth of St. John the Baptist. The sides depict the 12 apostles, complemented by representations of the Virgin Mary and Charlemagne on the gables. Jesus Christ and Pope Leo III are illustrated on the narrow sides. Since 1349, these relics have been publicly displayed, and this pilgrimage continues to occur every seven years. Above the door leading to the vestry is the ambo (pulpit) of Emperor Heinrich II, a lectern dating back to around 1020. It is adorned with ancient and medieval drinking vessels and Egyptian ivory reliefs from the 6th century AD.

The Carolingian winding staircase ascends to the location of the throne, which is accompanied by 36 partially ancient columns and 8 bronze grills from the Carolingian era. Recent studies have indicated that the throne was crafted at the conclusion of the 8th century or the beginning of the 9th century, forming part of the initial furnishings of this church. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether Charlemagne actually utilized this throne. Historical records confirm that from 936 to 1531, a total of 30 kings occupied this throne during their coronation ceremonies. Upon taking their place on the throne, the new monarch followed the legacy of Charlemagne, who himself was never crowned in Aachen. Charlemagne was proclaimed king of the Franks in Noyon in 768 and received the title of Roman Emperor in Rome on Christmas Day in the year 800. The throne is constructed from four ancient marble slabs, secured together by bronze clamps. The staircase leading to the throne comprises six steps, which were partially hewn from an ancient column. The number of steps is believed to reference Solomon’s throne as described in the Old Testament. Most of the columns in this area are ancient and crafted from marble and granite, originating from Rome and Ravenna, and were installed in 798. They do not fulfil any structural purpose and serve solely as decorative elements. The bronze grills were produced in Aachen during the 8th century, utilizing the lost wax casting technique, and are richly adorned.

Aachen Cathedral was the first German structure to be designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city boasts a significant student population hailing from various countries worldwide, with approximately 20 percent of its residents being students. Presently, Aachen is home to 250,000 inhabitants from over 160 nations, making life in Aachen a vibrant and distinctive experience.

(Arunansh B. Goswami is a historian and lawyer from India, and serves as a Fellow at tge Orbeli Analytical Research Centre in Armenia.)

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