The Armenian Connection of Charlemagne in Aachen, Germany

By Arunansh B. Goswami

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

AACHEN, Germany — Charlemagne, also known as Charles the Great (748–814), was a powerful warlord and the king of the Franks, a Germanic tribe that occupied regions of what is now Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and western Germany. He is widely acknowledged in history as a warrior king, a unifier of much of Western Europe, and a patron of culture and education. In modern times, Charlemagne is frequently referred to as the father of Europe. His father, Pepin the Short, was the inaugural ruler of the Carolingian dynasty, while his grandfather, Charles Martel, played a crucial role in the Battle of Tours in 732, where he effectively stopped the expansion of the Umayyad Caliphate into Europe.

On Christmas Day in A.D. 800, Pope Leo III crowned Charlemagne as Imperator Romanorum, or emperor of the Romans. After Charlemagne’s death in 814, his empire was partitioned among his heirs, leading to the establishment of three kingdoms that roughly align with present-day France, Germany and Italy. Interestingly, the chief architect of Charlemagne, Odo of Metz, according to Polish-Austrian art historian, Prof. Josef Strzygowski was of Armenian origin, with his Armenian name being Oton Matsaetsi. He was the architect behind Germigny-dés-Pres, one of the most innovative stone structures in northern Europe. Additionally, he designed Charlemagne’s Palace Church in Aachen in 794, whose architectural style influenced various other contemporary church designs.

Recently, the author of this article was in Aachen. The Aachen Cathedral has a long history spanning 1,200 years, tracing its origins back to the era of Emperor Charlemagne, who passed away in Aachen on January 28, 814. As the Frankish ruler, Charlemagne expanded his father’s royal estate into a residence known as the Palatinate. However, only fragments of this Palatinate are documented. The core of the Palatinate included the King’s Hall, which is now the town hall of Aachen, a court school, and the Church of St. Mary. This church, which is the current cathedral, is the sole remnant of the Carolingian Palatinate that has survived largely intact. It holds significant importance for the cultural history of Europe for three main reasons: it was established by Charlemagne, who governed vast regions of Europe from Aachen; between 936 and 1531, 30 German kings and 12 queens were crowned in Aachen; and the Aachen pilgrimage occurs annually, showcasing the four biblical relics.

Within the cathedral lies the chapel of Charlemagne, whose construction between 793 and 813 symbolizes the unification of the West and its spiritual and political revival under Charlemagne’s guidance. Originally inspired by the churches located in the eastern part of the Holy Roman Empire, the octagonal core was magnificently expanded during the Middle Ages. In 814, Charlemagne was interred here. Additionally, there exists a medieval chandelier belonging to Emperor Barbarossa (with a diameter of 4.20m), crafted between 1165 and 1170 in Aachen. This chandelier was a gift from Emperor Frederick I and his wife Beatrice of Burgundy. It embodies the vision of the Heavenly Jerusalem as described in the Revelation of St. John. The front of the altar is adorned with a golden frontal known as the Pala d’Oro, which is believed to have been a gift from either Emperor Otto III or Emperor Heinrich II at the beginning of the 11th century. The reliefs depict scenes from the Passion of Christ. To the right of the altar stands the miraculous statue of Our Dear Lady of Aachen. This statue of the Virgin Mary is thought to date back to the 14th century and represents the patron saint of this church. Since the 17th century, it has become customary to offer dresses and jewelry to her, leading to the popular saying that she is the wealthiest woman in Aachen.