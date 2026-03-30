International Attorney Amsterdam Makes the Case for Samvel Karapetyan

WATERTOWN — Issues that on the surface appear to pertain to domestic Armenian politics have appeared frequently in international fora and media and conversely internationally known figures have become involved in various Armenian domestic issues. One of these figures is the international lawyer Robert Amsterdam, who lives in London but has offices also in Washington. He has taken on Armenian political prisoner billionaire Samvel Karapetyan as a client and also has spoken out internationally on the problematic relations between the Armenian government and the Armenian Church.
The energetic 70-year-old is a native of the Bronx who was educated in Canada, where he also received Canadian citizenship. One of his most famous cases was the defense of oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, CEO of the Russian oil and gas company Yukos, against the Russian government. In an interview this week, he said, “I’ve been acting in the former Soviet Union, that region, for 50 years.”
Moreover, while Jewish himself, he has been involved in cases involving Orthodox or Eastern churches since the 1980s. More recently, he began defending the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in 2023 against the Ukrainian government, which is trying to prohibit this church on the grounds that it is connected to the Russian Orthodox Church.
Amsterdam may have come to the attention of Armenian readers previously also through his representation of the government of Turkey against the Gulenist movement. Amsterdam vehemently declared, “The Gulenist movement is an incredibly insidious, dangerous movement operating in the United States that is one of the most anti-Semitic organizations known to the world today.” While the case may have ended, Amsterdam added, primarily about their network of schools, that “they’re still ripping off the American taxpayer.”
He and his law firm, Amsterdam and Partners, take on a mixture of paid clients and pro bono cases. He said, “The only cases we choose are our pro bono cases, where we act for the opposition in numerous African countries — Uganda and Tanzania right now. I’ve done that for many years, and it’s part of my firm’s approach to human rights. … We choose meritorious cases around the world that we think require advocacy.”
Of course, when he and his firm are being paid, it is the clients who choose him.