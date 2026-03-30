Glendale’s Armenian American Museum Takes Shape

GLENDALE — Though the dream of an Armenian museum in Washington D.C. remains unattained, another dream is being realized in Glendale, where the gleaming metallic shell of a new museum already attracts the eyes of passersby in the heart of the city. This museum’s stated goal is to present the Armenian-American experience as part of an effort to promote the understanding and appreciation of the ethnic and cultural diversity of the United States.
Executive Chairman of the Armenian American Museum Berdj Karapetian recently gave a tour of the building site (for a drone overview from this February, courtesy of the museum, see https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ltd-yhgA3Jr9P2RrZH1EoGwu5_y-FwnE/view).
He explained that the dry-in phase of construction had been completed, meaning that the roof and other elements have sealed the building off from the outside so that walls can now be put down and the inside completed.
A small portion of the inside wall which will have the letters of the Armenian alphabet hand carved into stone is also in place, behind a staircase going to the second floor, and that is where many visitors at present have their photo taken. Karapetian said that the concept was based on the usage of stairs in Armenian churches such as in Noravank.
Karapetian said that the museum contracted with a cultural and museum planning organization called Lord Cultural Resources early in its development to prepare its structural plan. This organization helped create, among others, the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., the Museum of Human Rights of Canada and the National Museum of Art in Catalonia, Spain.
After receiving the broad input from Lord Cultural Resources, a group from the East Coast called Ralph Applebaum Associates was hired to do the planning of the core exhibition of the museum. Applebaum Associates were also involved with the Canadian Human Rights Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as many other museums, including the United States Holocaust Museum, and now the Ellis Island Museum.