Vahe Boghosian Preserves Sudanese-Armenian Community History, Boosts Sudanese Image

Unlike the big Armenian diaspora communities in Syria or Lebanon, the Sudanese Armenians did not have a particularly patriotic upbringing, Boghosian explains. However, that doesn’t mean that Armenian culture was less valued or passed on in the Sudanese-Armenian community.

Crises and Reaction

Since 2023, one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world has been unfolding in Sudan, with more than 150,000 victims and about 12 million people who have become refugees seeking safety (BBC). The civil war broke out as a result of a struggle for power between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). (See “A simple guide to what is happening in Sudan,” Natasha Booty, Farouk Chothia, Wedaeli Chibelushi- BBC https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjel2nn22z9o 11/13/2025.)

Unfortunately, today the Armenian community in Sudan is almost non-existent, and the Armenian church has also been destroyed during the war.

In this regard, Boghosian remarked: “I don’t think any human has more of a responsibility than others to do something. If we have a common humanity, then we all have a shared responsibility to care about injustice everywhere. Justice is a universal not national concept. I think as a people who have seen Genocide, have been refugees in multiple countries, and continue to experience injustice today we should strive to be aware of injustice, oppression and genocides elsewhere. In those countries where we have a shared history with a diaspora community it’s understandable we would be more in touch with current affairs there.”

After war broke out in Sudan, Boghosian did not choose to lose hope but started the sudanahye archive in January 2025. It aims to preserve the Sudanese-Armenian culture despite the events of war and destruction, but also intends to be a means to change the narrative about Sudan, which currently connotes only war, destruction and instability.

In the past, Sudan has served as a safe harbor for Armenians, where they were welcomed and had the chance to build prosperous lives. Their success made them become a people the Sudanese appreciated.

For Boghosian, a key point is that we should not forget that we were refugees in their countries long before they became refugees in ours. Unfolding the successful stories of Armenians in Sudan is therefore also an attempt to give the country a chance to break free from the shackles the narrative of war is currently imposing.

Boghosian is now living in Armenia. While he is researching and publishing, he also finds himself on a path of discovering his own connection to Armenia as a “spyurkahye” (Armenian for diasporan Armenian).

The sudanahye project is supported by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. If you are interested in the project, you can follow his journey through the Instagram page @sudanahye or his blog www.sudanahye.com.