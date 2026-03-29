Vahe Boghosian Preserves Sudanese-Armenian Community History, Boosts Sudanese Image

By Satenig Kouyoumdjian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN — Vahe Boghosian is the founder of the first online multimedia archive called sudanahye (Armenian for Sudanese Armenian), which documents and preserves the unique history and rich culture of the Sudanese-Armenian community. He has been touring various countries, giving lectures and organizing exhibitions of the archival materials, starting last year in London, Amsterdam and Berlin, and this year in the US at New Haven (Yale University), Boston (Harvard University and several other venues), and New York City.
“I don‘t think I have a particular skill. I only have love – love for my family, my culture and our history,” Boghosian said in Western Armenian, whilst sitting on the steps of the Matenadaran in Yerevan, the largest center of Armenian manuscripts in existence.
Born and raised in London, Boghosian got his degree in History and Security Studies. On his mother’s side he is Sudanese-Armenian.
The majority of the Sudanese-Armenian community fled genocide from the Ottoman Empire and resettled in Sudan, not only surviving the genocide, but preserving their Armenian identity and creating a unique Sudanese-Armenian culture.