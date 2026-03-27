  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week
Infostealing 4-4
International

Armenian Man Extradited to U.S. Faces Charges for Role in Infostealing Malware Scheme

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
11
0

AUSTIN, Tex. (US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas) — An Armenian man made his initial appearance in an Austin federal court Tuesday, March 24, after being extradited to the US on criminal charges related to his alleged role in an infostealer scheme, announced US.Attorney for the Western District of Texas Justin R. Simmons.

According to court documents, Hambardzum Minasyan allegedly conspired with others to enrich himself by developing and administering RedLine, one of the most prevalent infostealing malware variants in the world, which has previously been used to conduct intrusions against major corporations. When executed, RedLine would steal data, including access devices, from victims’ computers.

A three-count indictment alleges the conspirators maintained digital infrastructure, including C2 servers and administrative panels to enable the deployment of the malware by affiliates, and collected payments from RedLine affiliates, allowing the affiliates to use the infostealer against victims. Additionally, they allegedly responded to questions and requests from actual and potential RedLine affiliates, conspired with each other and affiliates to steal and possess the financial information, including access devices, of victims, and laundered the proceeds of cybercrime through cryptocurrency exchanges and other means.

The indictment alleges that Minasyan registered two virtual private servers to host portions of RedLine’s infrastructure as well as two internet domains in support of the RedLine scheme. He also allegedly created repositories on an online file sharing site that were used to distribute RedLine to affiliates. In November 2021, he allegedly registered a cryptocurrency account that was used to receive payments from RedLine affiliates.

In October 2024, the Department of Justice joined the Netherlands, Belgium, Eurojust and other partners in announcing an international disruption effort against the current version of RedLine Infostealer. International authorities have created a website at www.operation-magnus.com with additional resources for the public and potential victims. At the same time, the Justice Department unsealed charges against alleged co-conspirator Maxim Rudometov, one of the developers and administrators of RedLine Infostealer.

Minasyan is charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for access device fraud and up to 20 years in prison for the other two counts. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

This is a joint investigation by the FBI Austin Cyber Task Force, which consists of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, the DoD Office of Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service, and Army Criminal Investigation Division, among other agencies.

Assistant US Attorney Kirk Mangels is prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs secured the arrest and March 23 extradition of Minasyan and provided significant assistance throughout the investigation. The Criminal Division’s International Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property (ICHIP) attorney advisor, who is based at Eurojust in The Hague, also provided assistance.

The Justice Department provides cybercrime technical assistance to foreign law enforcement, prosecutorial, and judicial partners in other countries through the ICHIP program. Learn more about the Criminal Division’s ICHIP Program, jointly administered by the Criminal Division’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) and the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section through a partnership between the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, here.

NOTE: An indictment/criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: crime
People: Hambardzum Minasyan
SHARE
Previous Conference in Berlin Looks at Alevite, Pontic and Armenian Genocides
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.