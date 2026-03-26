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Red Bulgur Yeghints
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The Vegan Armenian Kitchen’s Red Bulgur Yeghints

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
35
0

Lena Tashjian at The Vegan Armenian Kitchen blog says, “I’m excited to be sharing my recipe for Red Bulgur Yeghints (Pilaf), a delicious side that will complement just about any meal. This is one of four types of pilafs featured in The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook, and regardless of which one you choose, they are all ready to liven up any meal.”

“Yeghints,” or pilaf, is a general term for a dish where a grain is cooked in liquid until absorbed. The dish’s characteristic reddish color and robust flavor come from sautéing the bulgur with a mixture of ingredients, typically:

Onions, peppers, and tomatoes: These form the aromatic base, which are sautéed in oil or butter before adding the grain.

Seasonings: Salt, pepper, and sometimes spices like cumin or a red pepper paste enhance the flavor profile.

Liquid: Water or broth is used to cook the grain until tender.

Toronto-based nutritionist, author and food blogger Lena Tashjian at the 2492 Travel’s Wild Food Adventure in the Areni Village of Armenia in 2022

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Released in 2020, The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook is a self-published project between Lena, the author and recipe developer, and Siroon Parseghian, A talented photographer and food stylist. Filled with over 115 recipes, the cookbook highlights the many plant-based and Lenten staples present in both Armenia and the diaspora, and includes a selection of veganized classics. While the recipes are the main component of this venture, The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook is an all-in-one resource for Armenian cooking that is intertwined with its rich culture, traditions, and heritage.

From food idioms and detailed explanations on dishes, names and customs, to pantry staples, menu pairing and holiday planning, The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook is an invaluable tool that will serve not only to educate and fascinate readers on Armenian cuisine and history, but also inspire them to create the plant-based and veganized dishes in their own kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 cup coarse bulgur wheat (#3 or #4 size)

2 cups hot water (or vegetable broth)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1 cup chopped tomato (from 1 large tomato)

1 to 2 small peppers, spicy or mild, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup oil

Coarse sea salt, to taste

Chopped fresh parsley or spring onions, for topping (optional)

 

Preparation:

Sauté the onion in the oil on medium heat until translucent. Add the peppers and cook for another minute. Add the tomato and cook until the tomato is completely cooked and softened.

Add the bulgur and stir, allowing it to soak up the liquid from the tomato. Add 2 cups hot water and at least 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Lower the heat, cover, and allow to cook until all water is absorbed, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Once water is absorbed, remove the pot from the heat, wrap a dish towel or paper towel over the lid, then cover pot with the lid, allowing excess moisture to be absorbed, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

Fluff with a fork and top with your choice of greens (optional) before serving.

Lena Tashjian

For this recipe, go to: https://embroideredrecipes.com/recipes/red-bulgur-yeghints-pilaf/

Also see: https://tastecanada.org/red-bulgur-yeghints/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CYeghints%2C%20or%20pilaf%2C%20is,Kitchen%20Cookbook%20by%20Lena%20Tashjian.

For Lena’s Red Lentil Soup (Priest’s Soup), see: https://embroideredrecipes.com/recipes/red-lentil-soup-priests-soup/

See Lena’s Red Lentil Patties (Vospov Kufteh), go to: https://embroideredrecipes.com/recipes/red-lentil-patties/

For Lena’s Ghapama, see: https://embroideredrecipes.com/recipes/ghapama-stuffed-pumpkin/

For blogs and recipes, see: https://embroideredrecipes.com/blog/

The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook Hardcover – January 27, 2020 by Lena Tashjian (Author). Taste Canada 2021 Shortlist.

Note: The cookbook is currently out of print, but it will be available soon on the website. Go to: https://embroideredrecipes.com/product/vegan-armenian-kitchen-cookbook/

“We continue to donate all proceeds from our signature tote bags to initiatives and organizations supporting the people of Artsakh, and donate a portion of proceeds from the cookbook to Centaur Animal-Assisted Therapy & Rescue Center in Ushi, Armenia,” adds Lena.

Shop at: https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A2UYPWM9T6WXY7&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Connect at:

https://embroideredrecipes.com/

https://veganarmeniankitchen.com

http://veganarmeniankitchen.com/vegan-armenian-kitchen-in-the-news/

https://www.facebook.com/veganarmeniancookbook/

For other stories and vegan recipes from The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook, see: https://mirrorspectator.com/?s=Lena+Tashjian

 

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