The Vegan Armenian Kitchen’s Red Bulgur Yeghints

Lena Tashjian at The Vegan Armenian Kitchen blog says, “I’m excited to be sharing my recipe for Red Bulgur Yeghints (Pilaf), a delicious side that will complement just about any meal. This is one of four types of pilafs featured in The Vegan Armenian Kitchen Cookbook, and regardless of which one you choose, they are all ready to liven up any meal.”

“Yeghints,” or pilaf, is a general term for a dish where a grain is cooked in liquid until absorbed. The dish’s characteristic reddish color and robust flavor come from sautéing the bulgur with a mixture of ingredients, typically:

Onions, peppers, and tomatoes: These form the aromatic base, which are sautéed in oil or butter before adding the grain.

Seasonings: Salt, pepper, and sometimes spices like cumin or a red pepper paste enhance the flavor profile.

Liquid: Water or broth is used to cook the grain until tender.

Toronto-based nutritionist, author and food blogger Lena Tashjian at the 2492 Travel’s Wild Food Adventure in the Areni Village of Armenia in 2022