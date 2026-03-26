The Three Brothers’ Military Alliance: A New Geostrategic Axis

By Dhanuka Dickwella
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
Military alliances are built on the logic of deterrence and the advancement of national interest. But the little-known ‘Three Brothers Alliance’ is built as a totally different, geostrategic axis. It is unique because it connects three nations with no shared borders into a cohesive trilateral force. By 2026, this partnership will have moved beyond symbolic military drills to become a structured, closed, strategic loop where technology, energy, and diplomatic cover are exchanged to bypass the traditional global powers. Who are the so-called three brothers?
From South Asia, India’s arch-rival, Pakistan; Armenia’s arch enemy, Azerbaijan, from the Caucasus; and finally a revisionist Turkey from West Asia. Other than being three predominantly Muslim nations of both Sunni and Shia populations, what makes them band together is an important strategic question one must raise.
The Mechanics of the Axis: Modus Operandi
Let us get the mechanics of the axis or the modus operandi between Turkish, Pakistani, and Azeri political leadership clarified first. The alliance operates through a three-front strategy, allowing each member to outsource its regional security burdens and share their unique resources.