The Three Brothers’ Military Alliance: A New Geostrategic Axis

AESA & Drone Modernization: facing a gap in conventional air power against India’s diverse air power, Pakistan has turned to the JF17 block 3 co-produced with China, but increasingly integrated with Turkish avionics and Turkish Akinchi drones. These tools are designed to challenge India’s cold start doctrine through high-tech attrition and asymmetric assets. Pakistan offers the alliance vast experience in unconventional warfare and special operations expertise, serving as a force multiplier for Turkish interests in Libya, Syria, and potentially the Caucasus.

Most importantly, it is the sole nuclear power with the means of delivering through medium-range ballistic missiles or the MRBMs.

Azerbaijan: The Energy and Transit Hub

Now it’s time to look at Azerbaijan, the energy and transit hub of the three. Azerbaijanis are the glue of the alliance, providing the financial and energy capital that fuels the partnership. At the beginning, Baku was seeking to back its military and political campaigns in the Karabakh wars. Now that it has achieved its primary military objectives against Armenia, Baku is undertaking to create a sphere of influence beyond the borders. Think of the frontier with Iran. In the long run, Baku aims to deter Iran and perhaps extend its border on a weakened Iran. The latest example was what transpired following the 2026 Iranian drone strikes on Nakchivan. Azerbaijan has utilized the alliance to signal that an attack on Baku is an attack on Ankara and Islamabad. This has effectively created a buffer against Iranian regional ambitions.

Weaponizing transit: Azerbaijan is a critical node in a number of Eurasian trade routes. Most notably, the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – TITR), International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia). For both China-led belt and road initiative or the BRI and the India-led INSTC, Baku acts as a strategic gatekeeper. Baku’s primary aim is to elbow out Armenia in the long run from playing any significant role in any of those communication channels.

Geostrategy for India: Russia and China: The Looming Challenge

The three brothers alliance has profound geostrategic consequences for three global powers namely Russia, China, and India. Those looming challenges are especially harmful for the Indian interest both in its immediate borders and in its global interests. The three brothers alliance represents a significant “pincer” threat to Indian interests.

India vs. Three Brothers

Trade Route Sabotage: India’s vision for the INSTC relies on a stable Armenia. The three brothers are adamant about dislodging Yerevan’s role, favoring the Zangezur Corridor, which would bypass Armenian sovereignty and link Turkey directly to the Caspian Sea, effectively cutting India’s shortest route to Russia and Europe.

The Afghan Void: As Turkey and Pakistan work to manage the Taliban-led Afghanistan, India finds its “Connect Central Asia” policy increasingly obstructed by a hostile trilateral bloc.

The “Pan-Islamic” Alignment: Turkey’s efforts to form a “Muslim Alliance” with nations like Malaysia and Pakistan create a religious-political bloc that frequently targets India’s internal policies, complicating New Delhi’s “Act West and Look East” diplomacy. In the long run, this would have a profound impact on India’s strategic posturing in the East Asian regions.

The Russian Factor: The ‘Betrayed’ Arbiter

Russia’s relationship with the three brothers is one of managed hostility, interest, and opportunity. Historically, the Caucasus, Caspian, and Central Asia were Moscow’s backyard, but the rise of the Aliyev-Erdoğan alliance has shattered that monopoly.

The CSTO Dilemma: Russia is duty-bound by the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) to defend Armenia. However, Baku’s recent military successes, supported by Turkish and Pakistani technology, have shown that Moscow’s security guarantees are increasingly hollow.

Managed Nose-Bloodying: As noted in earlier analysis, Putin has little incentive to save the Aliyev dynasty if it drifts too far toward NATO (Turkey) or Israel. Russia is likely to tolerate, or even encourage, Iranian pressure on Baku to remind Aliyev that without Moscow’s “permission,” the energy pipelines, the BTC and SCP, are indefensible.

Punishing Armenia: By allowing the three brothers to weaken Armenia, Russia keeps Yerevan dependent on Moscow for its very survival. Russia’s “ambiguous” role is a calculated strategy to remain the indispensable mediator while letting the three brothers do the “dirty work” of dismantling Western-leaning tendencies in the region under the current Armenian administration and what may yet to come.

The Chinese Factor: The ‘Silent Engineer’

China views the three brothers not as a military threat, but as a useful logistical tool. Beijing’s primary goal is the security of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at all costs.

The Middle Corridor vs. India’s INSTC: China heavily favors the Middle Corridor (China-Central Asia-Caspian-Turkey) for a number of reasons. The Middle Corridor is the primary route promoted by the three brothers. By backing this route, China effectively marginalizes India’s International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). If Baku and Ankara succeed in controlling the transit nodes, India’s gateway to Europe is effectively under the control of its two greatest rivals: Pakistan and China. In the event of a military flare-up, Beijing could leverage this influence to its advantage, cutting Delhi from its economic lifelines.

The JF-17 Link: The most visible sign of China’s presence in this alliance is the JF-17 Block III fighter jet. While it is a three brothers success story, it is built on Chinese technology. Beijing uses Pakistan as a front to sell military hardware to Azerbaijan, allowing China to expand its defense market in the Caucasus without directly offending Russia.

Asymmetric Dependency: China is the silent financier. By providing the economic backing for infrastructure in Pakistan (CPEC) and Azerbaijan, Beijing ensures that the three brothers remain aligned with Chinese geoeconomic goals, even if their military rhetoric is focused elsewhere.

Conclusion: The End of Ad Hoc Diplomacy

The three brothers are no longer just practicing drills. They are building a collective defense system with far-reaching goals. This alliance signals the end of an era where regional conflicts could be managed in isolation. The Caucasus, the Indus, and the Bosporus are now strategically linked. While Aliyev, Erdogan, and Sharif may badmouth their enemies for the cameras, their real work is in the silent interlocking of their armies – a reality that the world can no longer ignore.

(See also this accompanying video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibwlv_rjrKw).