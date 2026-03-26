Pianist Kariné Poghosyan Returns to Carnegie Hall with Special ‘Vienna: Mozart270’ Program

NEW YORK — Following her critically-acclaimed, sold-out Khachaturian recital last year, pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall for a triumphant celebration of Mozart’s 270th birthday and his beloved city of Vienna. This unique program, titled “Vienna: Mozart270,” will include Mozart’s own Sonata in F Major and Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5, transcribed by Liszt and originally premiered in Vienna. Two shorter masterworks by the native Viennese Franz Schubert will follow — the beloved lied Ständchen, also transcribed by Liszt, and the G-flat Major Impromptu. The grand finale of the program is Franz Liszt’s Réminiscences de “Don Juan” de Mozart, his most virtuosic and profoundly creative tribute to Mozart and his opera Don Giovanni, and a work which Busoni labeled “the highest point of pianism.”

Described as “extraordinary” and “larger than life,” the award-winning Armenian pianist has been praised for her “ability to get to the heart of the works she performs.

” Her recent accomplishments include recitals at Musikverein and Ehbar Saal in Vienna, Casa Armena in Milan, Chicago Cultural Center, the Sheldon in Saint Louis, the Soraya Performing Arts Center in Northridge, California, and several sold- out recitals at Carnegie Hall, including a release concert of her “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” CD. Her performances exemplify the difference between listening to music and experiencing music, ultimately bringing a fresh new appeal to classical music that transcends generations.

The concert at Carnegie Hall will take place on Monday, March 30 at 7.30 p.m.

The recital is presented by the Permanent Mission of Republic of Armenia to the UN. More details: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2026/03/30/karine-poghosyan-piano-0730pm