Mickaël Taboyan: French Humor with Armenian Accent

Do you feel that there is anything distinctly Armenian in your humor or in your acting style?

I think it is very connected. My little particularity is that I tend to reuse the dramas and difficulties I experience, and to want to transcend them artistically. I have an irresistible need to express my emotions, to verbalize them, sometimes to turn them into comedy, by practicing self-mockery or irony… and this tendency is reflected in both aspects of my work: acting and humor. And in my life!

Yes, that was going to be my next question. Which aspects of Armenian heritage interest you most? The language, the culture?

I have a big insecurity: I don’t speak Armenian. My father taught me a few words but never really wanted to teach me the language, even though he mastered it. I went to Armenian school several times but I quit because there was too much religious proselytism, and I wasn’t a fan… I also tried to learn by myself when I was a student, but it was too difficult. What interests me most in Armenian culture is its millennia-old history, the music (the duduk), the cuisine, and its ability to transcend pain.

What connections do you have with the French-Armenian community, and have you ever visited Armenia?

I was born in Valence, and there is a very large Armenian community there. I started getting involved in the Armenian environment by playing in a football club in my city: USJOA, created by Armenians from the diaspora. I also participated in a lot of “tashtahantés” (picnic), and I also attended the Homenetmen association, which regularly organizes events around Armenian culture. On the other hand, I have never been to Armenia, but I plan to go there soon!