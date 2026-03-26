Dr. Ani Kalayjian Tackles Generational Trauma through the Gift of Forgiveness

NEW YORK — For almost four decades, Dr. Ani Kalayjian has worked to help psyches cope with trauma, near and far, from New York, where she lives, to lands as far away as Rwanda.
In an interview, the author, psychologist, nurse and trauma expert spoke about her work, including founding Meaningful World (also known as Association for Trauma Outreach and Prevention or ATOP), a UN-affiliated non-governmental organization (NGO). Much of her healing work includes forgiveness and actively dealing with repressed trauma, something many in the immediate two generations after the Genocide were unable to do.
Her career and mindset have been directly impacted by her heritage. The Syrian-born Kalayjian is a descendent of survivors of the Armenian Genocide. She left her native Aleppo for the US when she was 16, sponsored by her brother, the late Very Rev. Vertanes Kalayjian, who had been recruited by the Armenian Church of America to serve a church in Illinois. As soon as he received his citizenship, he sponsored his family to come to the US, she recalled.
Life in Aleppo was hard and restrictive, especially for young girls, she recalled, as they were not allowed to do much other than go to school. In addition, as most people there had lost people to the Genocide, they were living under a perpetual dark cloud.
“I used to come home from school and ask ‘who died?’,” she said, as there were so many people in tears. “They would say ‘Kna Kna (go, go), go do your homework.’ They were looking for the names in the paper for their lost relatives,” she recalled. Some of Kalayjian’s family members had left for Argentina, while others, including her father’s brothers, had repatriated to Armenia in 1946, after a campaign by the Soviet authorities to lure diasporans to Soviet Armenia.
Her family would have gone too, had they not been prevented by the Soviet authorities, who did not allow for families like hers, in which there was a newborn.