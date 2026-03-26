Catholicos Barred From Traveling Abroad to Attend Georgian Patriarch’s Funeral

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II was barred from leaving Armenia as part of a criminal investigation and will not attend the funeral of Georgian Orthodox leader Ilia II, his attorney said.

The funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, who died at the age of 93 on March 17, was scheduled for Monday, March 23, in Tbilisi.

Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, was indicted in February in connection with an ongoing criminal case linked to his refusal to comply with a court order to reinstate a defrocked bishop. The case is tied to a broader dispute involving Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his campaign to oust Karekin II as the church leader.

The indictment led to a ban on Karekin II’s travel abroad, imposed days before a planned visit to Austria for a meeting of senior clergy that Pashinyan had implicitly pledged to block.

According to Karekin II’s lawyer, Ara Zohrabyan, a request was submitted earlier this week asking investigators to lift or ease the travel restrictions so the catholicos could attend Ilia II’s funeral following an official invitation.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee declined the request. Zohrabyan said the decision rejecting the motion was received on March 21.