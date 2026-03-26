AMAA LA Child Care Committee Hosts 2026 Luncheon and Fashion Show

LOS ANGELES — On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the elegant ballroom of the Beverly Hills Hotel came alive with color, generosity, and purpose as the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) LA Child Care Committee hosted its annual Luncheon and Fashion Show. This year’s theme, “Kindness Helps Every Child Blossom,” was reflected in the ballroom décor, which transformed the space into a vibrant flower garden. The event welcomed hundreds of donors, supporters, and guests, while more than 60 young models walked the double runway in stylish outfits provided by Bloomingdale’s.

The Luncheon Co-Chairs were Kristina Kheshvadjian and Melody Petrossian. This duo did a great job planning, designing, and organizing the event.

The program opened with a thoughtful devotional by Jane Asmar, who reflected on four biblical women whose faith and courage inspire us to walk closely with God. Serge Buchakjian, CEO/executive director, reminded guests of the importance of their support, noting that “every smile, every act of support, and every contribution made helps create real and lasting change in someone’s life.” David, Michael and Sara Bedrossian also shared meaningful reflections from their recent trip to Armenia and the AMAA projects they visited.

Another highlight of the afternoon was the silent auction, which featured a wide array of exceptional items, including unique experiences, designer handbags, fine jewelry, and exclusive events. Led by Sandy McNutt and Houri Kassabian, the silent auction committee worked to create a successful and exciting auction experience. Committee members Sara Cipolla, Anush Yemenidjian, Diane Cabraloff, Gina Felikian, Nicole Madrigal and Sandra Kalemkiarian formed a dedicated team that ensured the online bidding, organization, and cataloging ran smoothly. A special thank you goes to Gina Felikian who stored all the auction items at her house, and to Sandra Kalemkiarian, who managed reservations and accounting with remarkable precision and care.

For the fashion show, the AMAA partnered with Bloomingdale’s Sherman Oaks where all the children were outfitted. Ariana Dermendjian, Jacqueline Geragos and Irene and Nora Sassounian organized the models, who walked the magical runway with the backdrop of “Journey to Armenia”. These volunteers insured a successful show.

Guests were also moved by two videos prepared by Tina Segel. The first featured children in Armenia and the young models in the fashion show answering the same questions about their favorite foods and their dreams for the future — highlighting both their similarities and shared hopes. The second video shared powerful stories from families supported by AMAA and showcased the important work of the Shogh After-School Centers. Inspired by these stories, every child in need was sponsored during the luncheon.