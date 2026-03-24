Pashinyan Calls Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian Refugees ‘Runaways’ in Argument on Metro

He also added they would not allow their ideology, appearing to refer to conceptualizations of Armenia beyond its internationally recognized borders. “You won”t allow us to live in our Artsakh? You have already not allowed [us to live there], but you can”t deprive us from our hope to live in our Artsakh, the return and the rest”, Mosiyan said.

The woman asked Pashinyan to stop arguing with her, explaining that they were on their way to a chess tournament, and otherwise would have left the car upon seeing Pashinyan enter. However, Pashinyan said that because he had listened to her arguments, she was obliged to listen to him.

“We have done everything so that you would live in Artsakh, in [Nagorno-Karabakh]. In 2023, it was you who were accusing me that I had closed the borders so that people would not come from Karabakh to Armenia, and you were demanding that I open the borders and you were saying that I had deliberately closed them so that the people would not leave Karabakh. Now you come here and say, “Oh, but we wanted to return” ”, Pashinyan said.

In September 2023, after Azerbaijan’s final offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh and the subsequent surrender of the authorities in the region, Pashinyan controversially stated that the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh was “not under direct threat”, despite calls for the Armenian government to help facilitate evacuations to Armenia.

During the argument on Sunday, Pashinyan angrily told Mosiyan that Yerevan had spent “billions […] so that you would stay there, so why didn’t you stay there?”

After Mosiyan told him not to wag his finger at her and to lower his voice, Pashinyan responded: “Then, next time, do not try to say, you runaways, don’t try to say that I gave away Karabakh.”