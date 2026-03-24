Pashinyan Accused of Using War Fears in Reelection Bid

By Shoghik Galstian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced mounting criticism from opposition figures after warning that Armenia will face a new war if his political rivals win upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, March 19, Pashinyan said that opposition forces intend to revise his government’s peace agenda with Azerbaijan, a move he argued would result in an “inevitable” war with “heavy consequences.”

“All these forces are advocating a revision of peace, which means inevitable war very soon after the elections, in autumn the latest,” he said. “It will be a war with the loss of not only territory but also sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia.”

Pashinyan said his assessment was based on his analysis of opposition rhetoric ahead of the June 7 vote.

He has also argued that his ruling Civil Contract party is the only political force supporting the removal of a reference to the 1990 Declaration of Independence from Armenia’s constitution. The declaration cites a 1989 act on the unification of Soviet Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast, which Baku considers a territorial claim.