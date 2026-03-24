Obituary: Kevork Tutundjian, Tekeyan and ADL Leader in Toronto

TORONTO — Kevork Tutundjian, a longtime Tekeyan and Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) leader in Toronto, Canada, passed away on March 12 after a long illness.

Kevork was born in Jerusalem in 1939 and was the son of a father who was a native of Urfa and a mother who was a native of Adana. He was educated at the Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate’s Tarkmanchats School. He immigrated to Detroit in 1964 and then moved to Toronto. He worked as an artisan jeweler his whole life. He married Shoghig Karadjian from Lebanon in 1999. She took care of her beloved husband for more than 10 years after the sudden onset of illness.

He served the Tekeyan Cultural Association and the ADL (Ramgavar) Party in Detroit and then Toronto for many years. He had a very good tenor voice and served on the altar of Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Toronto for a long time.

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, president of the Board of Directors of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada, and Hagop Vartivarian, secretary of the same board, said the following in their condolence letter to Kevork’s widow, Shoghig: “He was an important figure in the Tekeyan Cultural Association as well as in the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party for many decades…His loss will be deeply felt in our circles and of course especially in the Toronto and Detroit areas.”

Kevork Tutundjian’s funeral service took place in his beloved Holy Trinity Church on March 24 and the burial at York Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations may be made to Abaka newspaper, 825 Rue Manoogian, St. Laurent, QC H4N 1Z5, Canada.