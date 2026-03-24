Obituary: Jack Keverian, Community Leader, Descendent of Genocide Survivors

It is with deep love and gratitude for a remarkable life that we announce the passing of Jack Keverian, who lived 97 full and meaningful years. Born in 1928, Jack was the son of Nazar and Eliza Keverian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide who came to the United States in pursuit of a better life and the American Dream. Their early years in America were marked by hardship, as they found themselves struggling through the Great Depression. Nazar operated a small shoe repair shop, while Eliza worked as a dressmaker, together instilling in their children the values of sacrifice and resilience.

Jack and his brother George grew up in Everett, taking from their parents the value of hard work and perseverance. Education was paramount in their household, and their parents’ sacrifices enabled both sons to thrive. Jack excelled in school, attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees in Metallurgy (Materials Science). His younger brother George attended Harvard University and later entered public service, ultimately becoming Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, a source of immense pride for Jack throughout his life.

While at MIT, Jack met Dorothy Moranian, who became the love of his life. Their relationship began after receiving her father’s permission to date, and what followed was a lifelong love affair. Dorothy often joked that she “stole” him away from another girl, and Jack remained devoted, and smitten, for 73 years. Though they were opposites in many ways: Dorothy was intuitive and outgoing, Jack analytical and introspective … Dorothy had the gift of conversation, Jack had many gifts though not this one. They complemented each other and were stronger together.

Following his education, Jack built a distinguished career in materials science and engineering. He led research laboratories at General Electric and the Kennecott Copper Company, where he ultimately managed one of the largest copper refineries in the United States, located in Baltimore. His work earned him numerous accolades for both technical achievement and community leadership. During his time in Baltimore, he also served as head of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, contributing meaningfully to the civic life of the community.

Later, Jack transitioned to academia, becoming a Professor of Materials Science at Drexel University in Philadelphia. There, he was a pioneer in the emerging field of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing, founding a rapid manufacturing center that attracted attention, and his expertise, from around the world. Upon his retirement, he was honored with the title of Professor Emeritus, a testament to his lasting contributions to both education and technology.

Jack is survived by his three children and their spouses: George and his wife Diane, Kenneth and his wife Dorota, and Lisann and her husband Doug Dillon. He was a proud and loving grandfather to eleven: Niari, Hagop, Ani, Lori, Katrina, Tanya, Kristine, Ryan, Kevin, Michael, and Kelsey; and a great-grandfather to six: Talia, Dominic, Gemma, Cyrus, Hudson, and Michael. His family was a joy and comfort to both Jack and Dorothy, and their legacy lives on through them.