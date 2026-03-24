Armenia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Iran

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated on Monday, March 23, that Armenia has sent its first humanitarian aid to Iran since the war broke out there on February 18.

Mirzoyan elaborated that the aid was “mainly in the form of medicine.”

“It could not have been done otherwise,” Mirzoyan said, underscoring the historically friendly ties between the two nations.

Mirzoyan, however, did not elaborate on when the aid was sent.

When asked by opposition MP Christine Vardanyan why the government did not announce the aid had been sent, Mirzoyan said they did not see the need to publicly “trumpet” this.