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Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara)
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California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces New Member Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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SACRAMENTO — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces new member Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara).

She declared: “I am proud to be the newest member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. California is home to the largest population of Armenians in the country, and I am excited to partner with the Armenian community as the State Senate Leader.”

The Caucus Foundation has now expanded to 61 members. It serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.

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