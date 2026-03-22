Amasia’s -46°C Winter Festival Turns Extreme Cold into Warm Celebration

By Shoghik Mikayelyan and Nina Abgaryan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
AMASIA, Armenia — Every winter, Armenia comes alive with local winter festivals, a tradition that has grown over the past decade. From community gatherings in Shirak and Ashotsk to larger regional events, these festivals celebrate the season with music, food, sports, and local culture. Building on this tradition, the Amasia community in Shirak Province launched its own festival on March 7, 2023 — the now-famous -46°C Winter Festival.
For the fourth year running, the festival has transformed Amasia’s snowy streets into a hub of excitement, attracting locals and tourists alike. The name “-46°C” is more than a number; it honors the region’s famously frosty winters, turning extreme cold into a source of pride and identity for the community.