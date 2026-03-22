Amasia’s -46°C Winter Festival Turns Extreme Cold into Warm Celebration

Harutyun Harutyunyan, executive director of the local activist group Northern Path (TAK), explained that the festival was inspired by other winter events in Armenia but aimed to go bigger: “We wanted to create a well-organized festival that unites the community, offers cultural and sporting experiences, and puts Amasia on the map as a winter destination.” He adds that the goal is for the festival to become a signature winter event for Armenia within the next decade.

The festival thrives on local energy — young volunteers help run activities, fostering a sense of pride and connection to their community. Despite heavy snow and strong winds this year, the spirit of the festival remained undimmed. Visitors enjoyed skiing, tubing, snowboarding, and snowmobile races, while the air was filled with music and dance, including folk round dances led by the traditional group Hrayk.

Supported by the Amasia Municipality, the LEAD4 Shirak program, and Northern Path, with financial backing from the European Union and Austrian Development Cooperation, the “-46°C” Winter Festival is proof that even the coldest winters can be the warmest of celebrations.