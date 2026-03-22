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Amasia’s -46°C Winter Festival Turns Extreme Cold into Warm Celebration

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Shoghik Mikayelyan and Nina Abgaryan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

AMASIA, Armenia — Every winter, Armenia comes alive with local winter festivals, a tradition that has grown over the past decade. From community gatherings in Shirak and Ashotsk to larger regional events, these festivals celebrate the season with music, food, sports, and local culture. Building on this tradition, the Amasia community in Shirak Province launched its own festival on March 7, 2023 — the now-famous -46°C Winter Festival.

 

For the fourth year running, the festival has transformed Amasia’s snowy streets into a hub of excitement, attracting locals and tourists alike. The name “-46°C” is more than a number; it honors the region’s famously frosty winters, turning extreme cold into a source of pride and identity for the community.

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Harutyun Harutyunyan, executive director of the local activist group Northern Path (TAK), explained that the festival was inspired by other winter events in Armenia but aimed to go bigger: “We wanted to create a well-organized festival that unites the community, offers cultural and sporting experiences, and puts Amasia on the map as a winter destination.” He adds that the goal is for the festival to become a signature winter event for Armenia within the next decade.

The festival thrives on local energy — young volunteers help run activities, fostering a sense of pride and connection to their community. Despite heavy snow and strong winds this year, the spirit of the festival remained undimmed. Visitors enjoyed skiing, tubing, snowboarding, and snowmobile races, while the air was filled with music and dance, including folk round dances led by the traditional group Hrayk.

Supported by the Amasia Municipality, the LEAD4 Shirak program, and Northern Path, with financial backing from the European Union and Austrian Development Cooperation, the “-46°C” Winter Festival is proof that even the coldest winters can be the warmest of celebrations.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

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