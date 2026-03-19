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Turkish Airlines to Launch Flights to Armenia

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Emre Basaran

YEREVAN (Euronews) — Turkish Airlines is planning to start flights to the Armenian capital Yerevan amid a thaw in relations between the neighbors after decades of tension.

In a filing on Tuesday, March 10, the airline expressed its desire to launch the route as long as there was enough demand for the service.

The announcement from Turkey’s flag carrier followed a meeting between the special envoys of both countries in Armenia on September 12.

Turkey’s special envoy for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kılıç, arrived in the country’s eastern neighbor via the land border, which, more than three decades after being closed, remains shut to Turkish and Armenian civilians.

Following the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that the countries had agreed to “to carry out the necessary work for other interested companies to start flights to various destinations starting in the summer of 2026.”

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As part of the reconciliation process, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan visited Ankara in June for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

If it launches flights to Yerevan, Turkish Airlines will not be the first carrier to resume air travel between the countries.

Pegasus Airlines of Turkey and FlyOne of Armenia started offering services between the countries in 2022.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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