Turkish Airlines to Launch Flights to Armenia

By Emre Basaran

YEREVAN (Euronews) — Turkish Airlines is planning to start flights to the Armenian capital Yerevan amid a thaw in relations between the neighbors after decades of tension.

In a filing on Tuesday, March 10, the airline expressed its desire to launch the route as long as there was enough demand for the service.

The announcement from Turkey’s flag carrier followed a meeting between the special envoys of both countries in Armenia on September 12.

Turkey’s special envoy for normalization with Armenia, Serdar Kılıç, arrived in the country’s eastern neighbor via the land border, which, more than three decades after being closed, remains shut to Turkish and Armenian civilians.

Following the meeting, the Armenian Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that the countries had agreed to “to carry out the necessary work for other interested companies to start flights to various destinations starting in the summer of 2026.”