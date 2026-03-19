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Diaspora High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

No Mass Exodus of Iranian Armenians, Diaspora Commissioner Says

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenian Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has rejected claims that large numbers of Armenians are fleeing Iran for Armenia.

Speaking to reporters on March 17, Sinanyan said there was no sign of an unusual movement of people.

“We don’t have concrete figures on how many Iranian Armenians have traveled to Armenia. There is no extraordinary flow, no escape, no migration towards Armenia,” he stated.

The commissioner added that members of the community in Iran remain in their homes, trying to stay away from risky areas, and are hopeful that the tensions will calm down soon.

There have been unconfirmed reports of two minor injuries among Iranian Armenians, but Sinanyan cautioned that it is difficult to verify them.

The Armenian authorities say they are keeping in touch with the community and monitoring developments closely.

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