One of Russia’s branches of the North-South corridor. The corridor’s viability is now increasingly doubtful. (Photo: gov.ru)
International

US-Israeli Strikes against Iran Can Cause Plenty of Collateral Damage to Russia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
48
0

Russia is worried that the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran will result in significant disruption to the North-South trade network, a key conduit used by the Kremlin to keep its war effort in Ukraine going.

Moscow has pumped a considerable sum into developing the North-South corridor; Iran serves as a critical node in the multimodal network, connecting Russia to India and other points. Since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in 2022, the route has helped Russia circumvent sanctions, enabling the import of civilian goods and dual-use technology.

Just days before the US-Israeli assault began on February 28, Russia and Iran agreed to start work on modernizing an Iranian rail route that would enable the significant expansion of trade volume between Russia, Iran and the outside world.

Those plans are now out the window, and the viability of existing North-South infrastructure is increasingly doubtful.

“We can already say that the North-South corridor isn’t working,” Semyon Bagdasarov, a political scientist, stated in the Russian parliament’s official newspaper.

Beyond North-South route disruption, Bagdasarov said Russia’s challenges in maintaining current war-fighting capabilities are compounded by the outbreak of full-scale war between Pakistan and Afghanistan. That conflict, he said, “calls into question the functioning of important logistics routes [… that run through Central Asia].”

Other Russian observers raised conspiracy theories, contending that disabling the North-South corridor is an unstated war aim of the United States. The Russian outlet Real Time quoted Aleksandr Perendzhiev, a political scientist at Plekhanov State University, as characterizing the US-Israeli attack on Iran as a “actually a geo-economic war of Europe led by the USA against Russia and China.”

“The USA wants to nullify ‘North-South,’ which goes from Russia to India through Iran,” he added.

Russia’s worries over the North-South corridor could be seen on March 2 in Baku, where a Russian governmental delegation held talks with their Azerbaijani hosts on ways to keep trade flowing along the route.

Observers in Kyiv tend to see the blitz on Iran as a blessing for Ukraine. “Damaging Iran’s military-industrial base directly impacts Russia’s ability to sustain its invasion. From Kyiv’s vantage point, that’s unambiguously good,” Bohdan Nahaylo, the editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Post, wrote in a commentary.

The Iran conflict may have some downside for Ukraine too. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists on March 1 that if the conflict drags on, stockpiles of weapons, such as Patriot missiles, could dwindle as the United States uses them to protect its forces in the Persian Gulf. That could result in fewer being available for shipment to Ukraine to defend against Russian missile attacks.

(This article originally appeared on eurasianet.org on March 2.)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: commerce, war
IranRussiaUkraine
