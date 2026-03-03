  TOP STORIES WEEK   10
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
10

Week

Latest articles of the week
Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan in happier days
Armenia & Karabakh

Pashinyan, Wife Announce Breakup of Their Marriage

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
86
0

By Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his influential common law wife, Anna Hakobyan, announced the breakup of their long-term de facto marriage on February 27 in a surprise move dismissed by their detractors as a pre-election ploy.

Hakobyan made the announcement in a video message recorded on February 25. She gave no clear reason for the divorce confirmed by Pashinyan in a separate Facebook post.

“In all my difficult days for the past 30 years, she has stood by my side and been my refuge and support,” wrote Pashinyan. “I am not sure that I have been like that for her. Perhaps I have caused her more bitterness, for which I apologize.”

Hakobyan already stated on February 17 that her 30-year marriage with Pashinyan has come to an end. Many suggested then that the couple has finally formalized it. Pashinyan previously revealed that their marriage was not registered with the Armenian Apostolic Church or a relevant state body. On February 14, Hakobyan and Pashinyan attended a public discussion of a book written by him nearly two decades ago.

Their divorce was officially announced just days after the head of Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) said that the law-enforcement agency is looking into opposition claims that a charity run by Hakobyan is breaching a law that bans politicians and individuals linked to them from engaging in benevolent activities in the run-up to elections.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Hakobyan claimed that she may be prosecuted as a result. The ACC told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service later in the day that no criminal proceedings have been launched against her.

The announcement of the divorce was met with suspicion and even ridicule from critics of the Armenian government, who questioned its authenticity. Some of them claimed that Pashinyan is trying to score points with voters ahead of the June 7 parliamentary elections by distancing himself from Hakobyan’s controversial activities and statements.

Hakobyan, 48, is believed to have exerted a strong influence on Pashinyan during his almost eight-year rule. Some observers have even regarded her as the premier’s closest political confidant.

In a barrage of social media posts, Hakobyan resorted last May to personal insults to attack opposition activists, public figures and other citizens critical of her. She said she is finally responding to slanderous claims about herself and her family. She also made it clear that her use of words like “donkey,” “idiot” and “louse” is part of her ongoing government-funded campaign purportedly aimed at helping Armenians become more educated.

Hakobyan toured towns and villages across Armenia last year as part of the “Getting Educated Is Fashionable” campaign launched in late 2024. Pashinyan spoke during some of those meetings attended by many local government officials and other public sector employees.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous US-Israeli Strikes against Iran Can Cause Plenty of Collateral Damage to Russia
Next Andok Youth Ensemble Marks 10th Anniversary with a Tribute Performance to Writer Gostan Zarian
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.