Karine Dulyan Has Two Simultaneous Exhibitions in the U.S.

GLENDALE — The Center for Armenian Arts hosted an art exhibition by Yerevan-based artist Karine Dulyan, titled “Colors of Yerevan,” on February 13 and 14. Dulyan, who is currently on a US tour, also has another exhibition on display in Washington, D.C., marking an active period in her international presence (See Painter Dulyan Connects People: Video Report – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator).

Karine Dulyan, known as Karishok, has exhibited in galleries across Yerevan, Tbilisi, New York, Washington, D.C., Glendale and Pasadena. An artist since childhood, she spent three years studying in Madrid, an experience that broadened her cultural and artistic perspective. She is fluent in Armenian, English, Russian and Spanish.

Working in acrylics, watercolor, ink, pastel and mixed media, Dulyan builds layered compositions that move between structure and spontaneity. She often begins with small studies before expanding them into larger works, allowing revision and experimentation to shape the final image. For her, mistakes are not failures but essential steps in personal and artistic growth.

Seta Injeyan, an artist who attended the exhibition, said, “Through luminous, complementary colors and gentle transparency, her images of Armenian houses and streets transform everyday places into intimate vessels of memory.”

Although trained in architecture and urban planning, Dulyan returned to painting in full in 2020. Her architectural background remains visible in her fascination with windows, balconies, façades and rooftops — elements that, in her work, become emotional carriers of memory rather than simple city scenes. Through vibrant complementary colors and carefully balanced compositions, she evokes both familiarity and quiet optimism.

“Painting over Arthur Lumen’s photos shows a collaboration and meeting points of two artists,” Dulyan said. “I left some parts of the photos visible and allowed myself the freedom to transform elements — for example, making an elderly couple appear young to suggest renewal and new beginnings.”