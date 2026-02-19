  TOP STORIES WEEK   08
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
08

Week

Latest articles of the week
Karine Karishok Dulyan at the opening reception of her art exhibition on February 13, in Glendale (Karine Armen photo)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Karine Dulyan Has Two Simultaneous Exhibitions in the U.S.

by
Karine Armen
94
0

GLENDALE — The Center for Armenian Arts hosted an art exhibition by Yerevan-based artist Karine Dulyan, titled “Colors of Yerevan,” on February 13 and 14. Dulyan, who is currently on a US tour, also has another exhibition on display in Washington, D.C., marking an active period in her international presence (See Painter Dulyan Connects People: Video Report – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator).

Karine Dulyan, known as Karishok, has exhibited in galleries across Yerevan, Tbilisi, New York, Washington, D.C., Glendale and Pasadena. An artist since childhood, she spent three years studying in Madrid, an experience that broadened her cultural and artistic perspective. She is fluent in Armenian, English, Russian and Spanish.

Working in acrylics, watercolor, ink, pastel and mixed media, Dulyan builds layered compositions that move between structure and spontaneity. She often begins with small studies before expanding them into larger works, allowing revision and experimentation to shape the final image. For her, mistakes are not failures but essential steps in personal and artistic growth.

Seta Injeyan, an artist who attended the exhibition, said, “Through luminous, complementary colors and gentle transparency, her images of Armenian houses and streets transform everyday places into intimate vessels of memory.”

Karine Dulyan in her colorful coat on February 14 at the Center for Armenian Arts in Glendale. (Karine Armen photo)

Although trained in architecture and urban planning, Dulyan returned to painting in full in 2020. Her architectural background remains visible in her fascination with windows, balconies, façades and rooftops — elements that, in her work, become emotional carriers of memory rather than simple city scenes. Through vibrant complementary colors and carefully balanced compositions, she evokes both familiarity and quiet optimism.

“Painting over Arthur Lumen’s photos shows a collaboration and meeting points of two artists,” Dulyan said. “I left some parts of the photos visible and allowed myself the freedom to transform elements — for example, making an elderly couple appear young to suggest renewal and new beginnings.”

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Dulyan prefers to work in her studio, where she reflects on photographs she has taken or received and later reinterprets them through paint and layered detail. In the piece entitled “Mint and Blue,” she worked from a photograph sent by a friend. She drew inspiration from the color relationships of Paul Balmer, while allowing her emotions and intuition to guide the final composition.

The exhibition featured paintings in a variety of sizes, as well as small postcards and magnets offered at accessible prices. Dulyan said, “I used joyful colors in the Yerevan scenery paintings to evoke calming emotions in our chaotic world.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Art Exhibit
People: Karine Dulyan
SHARE
Previous Travel Ban on Catholicos Prompts Concerns
Next Arsenyan and Hare Record Digital Single ‘Stratum’
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.