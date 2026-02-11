Painter Dulyan Connects People: Video Report

WASHINGTON — Karine Dulyan paints some of her artwork directly over photographs, adding artwork to the still images that Armenian photographer Arthur Lumen’s camera captured. “The purpose of art is connecting people, and this is one of the ways the connection happens,” noted she referring to her cooperation with the photographer.

Despite the traffic issues that ensue ever since heavy snow paralyzed the nation’s capital’s streets and sidewalks in late January, the Arts Club of Washington was pretty full the evening of February 6. Along with Armenian community members, a significant number of non-Armenians were present for the opening night of Dulyan’s exhibition.

The curator of the club, Dr. Erich Keel described Karine’s artwork as “wide range of colors.” In her speech, the Armenian artist referred to the background story that made the exhibition happen: last year when Karine’s pictures were on display at the Armenian Embassy, Sheila Flanders, who works for the Club, saw them and suggested a follow-up exhibit at their venue. “What was felt like a simple conversation back then has become this evening now,” noted Karine. Armenia’s Ministry of Culture paid for her airfare, allowing Karine to return to Washington for a nearly month-long display: the Art Club will keep her exhibit till the end of February.

There is lots of Armenia, from streets of Yerevan to a detail of a traditional rug in her paintings. In one case, she painted some Yerevan buildings on a photograph that had Mount Ararat in its background, keeping the mountain visible and making the outlines of the roofs like the silhouettes of the mountain. Young couples appear in her artwork here and there. “I try to paint love as much as I can,” added Karine.

“She has a very unique look to all the pieces and mixing her paintings over the photography is a very compelling and unique choice,” noted one of the visitors who identified himself as Fred from D.C.