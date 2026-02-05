  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Veronique Nichanian at the end of her last Hermes menswear show in Paris
International

Hermes Menswear Designer Véronique Nichanian Bows out after 37 Years

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PARIS (Panorama.am) — Hermes menswear designer Véronique Nichanian presented her final collection on January 24,  in Paris after nearly four decades in the role, as the 71-year-old prepared to pass the baton to young British designer Grace Wales Bonner, Reuters reported.

R&B star Usher mingled with Hermes executive chairman Axel Dumas ahead of the Paris Fashion Week show in the Palais Brongniart, with a more star-studded crowd than usual for the luxury house known for eschewing flashy marketing and celebrity ambassadors.

Models wore silk turtlenecks with leather trousers in a navy blue, black and taupe palette. Overcoats featured leather patches and shearling lining.

A shiny khaki crocodile-skin suit was a standout look, while Nichanian also mixed in pieces from earlier collections, like a navy leather suit with topstitched pinstripes from 2003 and a mocha calfskin jumpsuit from 1991. Jackets in orange and yellow provided flashes of color.

Walking out to close the show, Nichanian got a standing ovation from an audience including fellow designer Paul Smith, rapper Travis Scott and actors James McAvoy and Chace Crawford.

Wales Bonner named by Hermes in October, is the first Black woman to lead a major fashion house. She will present her debut menswear collection next January.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
