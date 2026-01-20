A Municipal Leader’s View of Meghri

MEGHRI, Armenia — Meghri, one of the southernmost towns in Armenia, is constantly in the news nowadays because of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project. Its municipal head, Khachatur Seyrani Andreasyan, during an interview in mid-October of last year, declared: “Before when we would go somewhere, they would ask where are you from, and we would say Armenia, and they would say where is Armenia? Now they ask and I say Armenia, and then they ask where in Armenia and when I say Meghri, they say oh, Meghri! … It seems as if everyone knows Meghri now.”
Population and Work in Meghri
Andreasyan said that about 12,000 people live in what is called the enlarged municipality of Meghri, which includes about 4,000 people in the town of Meghri, the same number in the neighboring town of Akarak, and the remainder spread throughout the villages in the municipal district. (The perhaps slightly outdated 2022 Armenian census gives a total of 8,977 permanent population in the enlarged municipality.) Meghri is part of the Armenian province of Syunik. One major base of the economy is agricultural, with Meghri’s fruits, especially pomegranates, figs and persimmon, recognized as of the highest quality, Andreasyan said.
The local standard of living is higher than other regions of Armenia, he said, and there are plenty of jobs, so that unemployment is very, very low in the municipal region. Only having the desire to work is necessary, Andreasyan said. In fact, in order to fill the demand for workers, there are more than 100 Indian nationals who have come to work and live in Meghri. Four Indian citizens work for the municipality, including a garbage truck driver and other cleaners. Indians receive the same salaries as local Armenians for the same jobs.
Workers receive a salary of 165,000 drams (about $436) monthly. Andreasyan said in neighboring municipalities it is 130,000 or 140,000 drams, but since there is sufficient money in his budget, “I want our workers to live well too. If I could, I would give them 200,000 [drams]. Let them feel good. … When you receive a high wage, you think about your work. When you receive little, you do whatever…thinking, if I don’t work here, I will work there and get the same 100,000 [drams].”
Although there are no exact figures on the numbers of Iranians in the municipality, Andreasyan estimated that there are at least 2-300, including some 60 working on loadbearing trucks. They also drive 10 excavators and a number of smaller vehicles. Iranians work in relatively large numbers on the construction of a local portion of the North-South highway and the same Iranian company doing that won the contract to build a new customs house. They also are preparing high voltage current wires that will bring electricity from Yerevan. It will form a third line that will go into Iran.