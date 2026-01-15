Armenian Skier Fined for Covering ‘Azerbaijan’ on His Suit

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenian skier Mikael Mikaelyan was fined for covering the word Azerbaijan on his ski suit while competing in Italy’s Tour de Ski in late December. Armenia’s Ski Federation has defended Mikaelyan and offered to cover his fine.

Mikaelyan was fined for covering the word Azerbaijan on his suit on December 31.

“I cannot view [sports] separately from politics and go out and compete without covering that country’s name, [which] is aggressively inclined toward my homeland,” Mikaelyan told RFE/RL.

While Mikaelyan expressed his hope that fighting would no longer break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he added that the situation is ‘unclear’ at this stage in the peace talks between the two countries, and vowed to act similarly in future competitions.

“For me, my dignity and my homeland are above all,” Mikaelyan said.