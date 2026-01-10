Palyan Architects’ Arrata Garden Project Receives International Jury Honorable Mention

YEREVAN/DORNBIRN, Austria — The Aratta Garden project by Palyan Architects has received an Honorable Mention from the international jury in the Future Projects category at the SHARE Architecture Awards, held on December 3–4, 2025, in Dornbirn, Austria.

Over the course of two days, the SHARE Architecture Awards brought together 250 architects from 20 countries of Central and South-Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, creating a unique platform to exchange ideas, challenges, and innovations, and to explore how diverse cultures influence architecture, space, and identity.

The SHARE Architecture Awards were held for the second year, with four architectural studios from Armenia selected for the Final List. Among them, Palyan Architects’ Aratta Garden project was recognized with an Honorable Mention award.

Tigran Palyan, founder and CEO of Palyan Architects, traveled to Austria to personally present the Aratta Garden project. The project was developed by a multidisciplinary team of professionals, including architects Palyan, Vrezh Tamazyan, and Lilit Sukiasyan; interior designers Mary Palyan and Hasmik Karapetyan; Gor Tamazyan who did exterior visualization; structural engineer Vaspurak Karapetyan; and engineer Armen Grigoryan.

Aratta Garden is a cultural and architectural complex consisting of four distinct structures organized around a large open space designed to host festivals and attract tourists. The project’s core concept is to present Armenian culture, traditions, and heritage through a contemporary architectural language.

The project, currently under construction, is located near the Khor Virap Monastery, the historic site associated with Armenia’s adoption of Christianity in AD 301, with Mount Ararat rising in the background — an iconic and sacred symbol of Armenian identity.