Red Cross workers visited Armenian prisoners in Baku

BAKU (Caucasian Knot) — On December 26, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross visited all Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan. The visit focused on the conditions of detention and the prisoners’ health.

As reported by the “Caucasian Knot,” in March, Azerbaijani authorities notified the International Committee of the Red Cross of their intention to close the organization’s representative office in the country. On September 3, the office’s work ceased. The ICRC announced that it will continue to work with the Azerbaijani authorities to provide assistance to people protected by international humanitarian law, in accordance with our mandate and Azerbaijan’s obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited all Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan on December 24-25, reported Zara Amatuni, head of the public relations department of the ICRC delegation in Armenia.

According to her, a doctor was also part of the ICRC group.

“According to procedures, during the organization’s visit, as before, this time too, attention was certainly focused on health issues, the treatment of individuals, and the conditions of their detention,” the “Novosti Armenia” agency quotes Amatuni as saying.

She also reported that no parcels from families were delivered; the visit was limited to individual conversations with representatives of the organization, adding, The visit was organized by the ICRC headquarters in Geneva, as well as a result of the organization’s dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities.