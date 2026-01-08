  TOP STORIES WEEK   02
 

David Ishkhanyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Ishkhanyan Final Statement Concludes the Trial of Former Karabakh Leaders

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
66
0

BAKU (Caucasian Knot) — During a hearing at the Baku Military Court at the end of December, former speaker of the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament, David Ishkhanyan, delivered his closing statement, denying the charges. The verdict will be announced at the next hearing.

As reported by the “Caucasian Knot,” the trial of the former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh accused of war crimes concluded on October 31. The prosecution requested life imprisonment for Arayik Harutyunyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and David Manukyan, and 16 to 20 years in prison for the others. On December 4, the lawyers called the guilt of their clients unproven and called on the court to acquit them. On December 11, eight defendants in the case against the military-political leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh made their final statements before a Baku court. All stated that they did not consider themselves guilty of the war crimes charged against them. On December 22, Babayan and Mnatsakanyan also denied the charges in a Baku court.

The defendants are 15 former Karabakh officials, including Presidents Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, as well as Parliament Speaker David Ishkhanyan. The case of Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan is being heard separately. They have been charged under more than 20 articles, and the case contains 2,548 episodes.

At the court hearing, Ishkhanyan stated that he did not participate in the forced eviction of people from their places of residence, illegal settlement, planting mines, planning an aggressive war, preparing new plans for attack, genocide, the extermination of civilians, violation of the laws and customs of war, persecution of civilians, hostage-taking, illegal imprisonment in violation of international law, torture, murder of civilians, plunder of property, participation in a criminal organization, illegal transportation of weapons and ammunition, or other crimes, the Azertaj newspaper reported today.

The accused also spoke about the tragedy in Garakand, which occurred on November 20, 1991. He stated that the explosion of the Azerbaijani helicopter, which was carrying high-ranking officials, was an air crash.

According to the Azerbaijani side, on November 20, 1991, Armenian armed forces shot down an Mi-8 helicopter carrying Azerbaijani officials over the village of Garakand in the Khojavend district. As a result, 22 people died – prominent government officials, journalists, and members of the Russian-Kazakh peacekeeping mission, the Report news agency reports.

In his speech, Ishkhanyan also touched on the points of the indictment related to prisoners and hostages. He noted that he had no contact with the Azerbaijani prisoners and hostages. “I do not consider myself guilty; I have not committed any crime,” he stated at the end of his statement.

Presiding Judge Agayev noted that this concluded the closing arguments. The parties indicated they would not submit a draft verdict.

After this, the presiding judge declared the trial closed. The panel of judges retired to the deliberation room. The verdict will be announced at the next hearing.

The defendants are charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression), 102 (attack on persons or institutions enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of the population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (use of torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war robbery), 120 (premeditated murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (organization of a criminal community (criminal organization), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for them, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 270-1 (acts that create a threat to aviation security), 277 (attempt on the life of a statesman or public figure), 278 (violent seizure of power or violent retention of power, violent change of the constitutional order of the state), 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the publication says.

Several of the former officials of Artsakh on trial in Baku

Karen Avanesyan Sentenced

Karen Avanesyan, who remained in Khankendi after the exodus of Karabakh residents to Armenia, was sentenced by an Azerbaijani court to 16 years in prison on charges of attempting to commit a terrorist attack.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Avanesyan, an armed resident of Khankendi (the Armenian name is Stepanakert) of Armenian descent, attempted to reach an event site in the city but was stopped by police. He threw grenades at them, opened fire, was wounded, and detained, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs reported. Karabakh human rights activists believe the incident was staged. They say the mentally ill man was well known in the city and did not display any aggression. In early December, his case was transferred to the Ganja Grave Crimes Court for consideration.

The verdict was announced at a session of the Ganja Grave Crimes Court chaired by Judge Natig Aliyev, the Report news agency reported today.

According to the court, Karen Avanesyan (born in 1967), a resident of the city, acquired and stored a Kalashnikov assault rifle with components and a large number of hand grenades left over from illegal armed groups operating in the city until September 2023 in the city of Khankendi with the aim of violating public safety, creating panic among the population, and committing acts of terrorism accompanied by explosions, deaths and other socially dangerous consequences.

On September 14, at around 7:00 a.m., Avanesyan left the social shelter where he lived without explanation, took previously hidden ammunition, and at around 9:00 a.m., entered an empty He took up a position and awaited the approach of police officers. From his hiding place, he opened fire indiscriminately with an automatic weapon at the approaching police officers, then threw several hand grenades in their direction.

As a result of the incident, three police officers sustained injuries of varying severity. They were evacuated from the scene and, thanks to prompt medical assistance, survived.

Avanesyan was found guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including attempted premeditated murder of two or more persons by terrorist means, terrorism with the use of firearms, illegal acquisition, storage, and carrying of weapons and ammunition, and resisting a government official with violence. According to the court’s decision, Karen Avanesyan was sentenced to 16 years in prison, the statement said.

Following the exodus of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population, no more than 40 residents remained, including ethnic Armenians, former State Minister Artak Beglaryan stated on October 14, 2023. Earlier, on October 2, 2023, the UN mission stated that between 50 and 1,000 ethnic Armenians remained in Karabakh. The original UN statement, which cited these figures, was published on the “Caucasian Knot.” By early September 2024, only 14 Armenians remained in the region . One of the last Armenian residents of Karabakh, 70-year-old Vera Aghasyan, died at the end of October.

 

