Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN — On January 5, on the occasion of the Feast of the Nativity and Theophany of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Descent of the Only-Begotten under the presidency of Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. The Liturgy was attended by the monks of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin as well as Armenian pilgrims.

The Liturgy was officiated by Bishop Haykazun Najarian, a member of the Mother See monastic clergy.

Prior to the Divine Liturgy, the Evening Service was conducted, during which various readings from the Holy Scriptures were proclaimed. Following this, four deacons of the Mother See read the prophecy of Daniel.

During the Divine Liturgy, in his sermon explaining the profound meaning of the Lord’s Nativity, Najaryan remarked: “Christianity, above all, is the manifestation of personal faith and spiritual devotion. First and foremost, we ourselves, each of us, must turn to God, find Him in our hearts, become children of light, enlighten our souls, and only then strive to proclaim the Gospel to others by our example. Without this, no nation can be guided on the path of salvation.”

The officiating bishop then exhorted the faithful, in accordance with their Christian duty, to remember the poor and those in need, to visit the sick and imprisoned, and to offer prayers on their behalf.

“For us, the Holy Nativity is a blessed opportunity to be spiritually renewed, to experience profound spiritual joy, and to renew our pledge before God, so that we may be strengthened in Christ and reaffirm our calling as true children of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church.