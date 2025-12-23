  TOP STORIES WEEK   52
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
52

Week

Latest articles of the week
Supporters of Catholicos come to Echmiadzin
Armenia & Karabakh

Pro-Pashinyan Bishops’ Massive Security Detail Raises Questions

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
26
0

By Robert Zargarian and Susan Badalian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Dozens of men believed to be law-enforcement officers manhandled journalists outside Armenia’s main cathedral late on Thursday, December 18, as they escorted renegade clerics who were met with a furious reception from thousands of people demonstrating in support of Catholicos Karekin II.

Armenian law-enforcement authorities reported on December 19 no inquiries into their violent conduct. Critics said, meanwhile, that the size of the security detail only proves that the ten archbishops and bishops demanding Karekin’s resignation acted on Pashinyan’s orders when they urged supporters to converge on the Echmiadzin cathedral to help them “liberate” the Mother See of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The Mother See responded by scheduling a special prayer service there at the same time. For their part, Armenian opposition leaders and other prominent critics of the government urged supporters to join them in scuttling what they called an attack on Karekin’s headquarters ordered by Pashinyan.

Thousands of believers heeded the opposition appeal, outnumbering other demonstrators, including local government officials and ruling party members, backing Pashinyan’s efforts to depose the supreme head of the church. Hundreds of riot police were deployed around the cathedral to separate the rival groups.

The police failed to prevent a group of government loyalists from trying to burst into the cathedral at the end of the service led by Karekin. They were pushed back by priests and laymen supporting Karekin. One of the priests suffered a heart attack in the melee and was rushed to the hospital.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The incident occurred right after six of the pro-government bishops made a brief appearance outside the cathedral, triggering “Judas!” chants from the pro-Karekin crowd. They were surrounded by several dozen plainclothes guards who hit and shoved journalists trying to interview the clergymen who were whisked away from the scene several minutes later. One of the reporters felt unwell and was helped by policemen.

A man who seemingly led the security guards was later recognized as an officer of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) who participated in the June 25 arrest of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, a vocal critic of Pashinyan. Two other guards appeared to be police officers. One of them was identified as a member of a special police unit tasked with crowd control.

The massive security entourage of the rebel clerics sharply contrasted with the fact that Pashinyan’s government had stripped Karekin of state bodyguards years ago.

“Have you identified them as NSS employees?” a spokesperson for the former Armenian branch of the Soviet KGB told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service. “Please send us your questions [in writing.] We will respond within the [legally] defined time frame.”

Opposition leaders and other government critics portrayed the dramatic events in Echmiadzin as a serious setback for Pashinyan. They claimed to have prevented a government seizure of the cathedral while urging supporters to be ready for more actions in support of Karekin.

One of the six pro-government bishops, Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, admitted on Friday that they had planned to enter the cathedral the previous night.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“But since various groups and factions were invited and their main goal was to provoke, we naturally tried to evade,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Mirzakhanyan sought to justify the violent behavior of the security guards. He suggested that they “tried to defend the clergymen against those aggressive media outlets.”

He also said that he and the like-minded bishops are not yet planning to rally their supporters again. But he said they will keep campaigning for Karekin’s resignation.

Karekin, who received a hero’s welcome from his supporters, again rejected those demands when he addressed them at the end of Thursday’s prayer service.

“Another attempt to encroach upon Holy Etchmiadzin took place today, unfortunately, with the involvement of some members of the clergy,” he said. “Yet the faithful children of our people remain steadfast and fearless. This noise will never hinder the fulfillment of our sacred mission, nor the realization of our programs dedicated to the construction and prosperity of our homeland.”

“We urge our venerable clergy who have gone astray to return to the canonical path and act exclusively in accordance with the sacred order of our Holy Church,” added the Catholicos.

SHARE
Previous Armenia Continues in the Eurasian Economic Union
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.