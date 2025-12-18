  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
51

Week

Latest articles of the week
Levon Aronian
International

Aronian Beats Carlsen, wins Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Final

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
44
0

By Carlos Alberto Colodro

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Chess News) —  Levon Aronian won the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals in South Africa after defeating Magnus Carlsen in a controlled 1½–½ match, securing the event’s $200,000 top prize. The final brought the four-day competition to a close, with Vincent Keymer taking third place against Javokhir Sindarov. Further down the table, Fabiano Caruana beat Arjun Erigaisi to finish fifth, while Hans Niemann prevailed over Parham Maghsoodloo in the match for seventh place. (Pictured: Levon Aronian with wife Anita Ayvazyan and their daughter | Photo: Freestyle Chess / Lennart Ootes)

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: chess
People: Levon Aronian
SHARE
Previous Pashinyan in Berlin Meets Leaders, Answers Questions from Public
Discover more cities:
South Africa
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.