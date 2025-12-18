American University of Armenia Appoints Pashinyan Allies After Criticism

By Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — The American University of Armenia (AUA) has appointed one political ally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to its governing board and hired another as an adjunct lecturer after being accused by the ruling Civil Contract party of pro-opposition bias.

AUA came under a barrage of harsh criticism from government ministers, pro-government lawmakers and other Civil Contract figures in July after one of its faculty members attacked Pashinyan and his family in an offensive social media post. The lecturer, Samvel Farmanyan, has held a seat in the Armenian parliament and worked as former President Serzh Sargsyan’s press secretary in the past.

The uproar from Pashinyan’s political team continued even after the AUA administration condemned the post and Farmanyan announced his resignation. In particular, Taguhi Ghazaryan, a parliament deputy from Civil Contract, accused the prestigious university of supporting Pashinyan’s political opponents. She recalled that 45 AUA professors signed a petition calling for Pashinyan’s resignation in the wake of Armenia’s defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

Ghazaryan, who first joined the AUA in 2023 as a teaching assistant in Armenian language and literature, also complained that the university administration did not renew her short-term contract.

“The closer the election period gets, the more obvious it is that Civil Contract’s representation at the university is decreasing and disappearing,” she told a pro-government news website.