The Writers Union retreat at Lake Sevan in 2010, with then Writers Union president Levon Ananyan and Armenian-American writer Peter Sourian, at left, in the foreground (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & KarabakhArts & Culture

Armenia’s Writers Union Resists State Efforts to Take Possession of Its Properties

by
Aram Arkun
6
0

YEREVAN — Back in the Soviet era, intellectuals and artists belonged to various “creative” associations or unions through which the state used to support and control their activities. These included the Writers Union of Armenia, the Artists Union, Composers Union, Architects Union, Journalists Union, Composers Union, Theater Workers Union, Cinematographers Union, and various others. After Armenian independence, they continued their activities in reduced circumstances shorn of state support but usually retaining the buildings they controlled in the Soviet era. The Armenian state now is attempting through court action to take control of some of these properties which have become very valuable due to their locations. Currently there are ongoing claims on the three properties of the Writers Union in Armenia and the properties of the Artists Union, while the most recent legal process began this November concerning the property of the Journalists Union.

The headquarters of the Writers Union of Armenia at 3 Baghramyan Street, Yerevan (photo Aram Arkun)

The Writers Union has its headquarters in the heart of Yerevan in a picturesque building at 3 Baghramyan Street. It has a writers’ resort at Lake Sevan composed of a guesthouse built in 1932-1935 and a restaurant and lounge built in 1963-65. The latter is considered by some a masterpiece of Soviet modernism. The Union also has a writers’ retreat at Tsaghkadzor.

The Tsaghkadzor Writers Union retreat seen from the rear, 2007 (photo Aram Arkun)

In 2023 it had over 620 members including over 100 living abroad. At present, according to its president, it has about 540 members in Armenia. It also has honorary members as well as young writers with whom the Union works who are not yet members.

History

The 72-year-old writer and painter Edvard Militonyan has been president of the Writers Union since 2013. In October of this year, he held up a stack of legal documents that he has to keep up with pertaining to the state lawsuits as he explained how the Writers Union came into possession of its three properties.

Eduard Militonyan at his desk at the Writers Union headquarters in Yerevan (photo Aram Arkun)

Militonyan said that the buildings of the creative unions were built in the Soviet era, with the three Writers Union buildings being built specifically for writers. The Writers Union of Armenia was founded in 1934. The USSR Literary Fund was also established in 1934 to provide material support to writers throughout the Soviet Union. The state took 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of books writers wrote and published as well as from the publication of classic works and transferred it to this fund.

Aside from providing salaries to writers, the fund aided in the creation of buildings and their maintenance and repairs. In other words, Militonyan said, the writers themselves also contributed to the construction and maintenance of the Writers Union’s buildings.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Armenia Grigor Arutinov (Harutyunyan) upon the 75th birthday of the famous poet Avetik Isahakyan (1875-1957) agreed to the latter’s request to construct a nice building for the Writers Union, according to Militonyan. Isahakyan’s grandson Avik affirmed this in his writings. Indeed, the first part of the building was built in 1950, and the roof later was added through the money Isahakyan received as honoraria for his literary works. Militonyan said that a large portion of the building was built through the USSR Literary Fund in later years.

The Tzaghkadzor rest home was also built in this way, he said, and repairs and renovations were done in this fashion too, but with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990-91, the financial support of the Literary Fund ended.

Post-Soviet Era

The creative unions had to work autonomously after the independence of the Republic of Armenia and the buildings they used were considered their own property. Militonyan said: “The state said ‘take them and do as you please to preserve yourselves.’ There were no documents and the situation continued just as it was before.”

The headquarters of the Artists Union of Armenia in Yerevan (photo Aram Arkun)

In the Soviet period, because all land in theory was considered the property of the state, there was no formal system of registration of the rights of users or owners. In 1990, the Armenian government decided that those structures or production units that came from the Soviet Union to the Republic of Armenia were all considered state buildings or structures, but the creative unions were not mentioned, Militonyan recalled. He said, “I have met with [President] Levon Ter Petrossian, who had himself signed that decision at that time, and he said that we had considered that they [the buildings] were yours. He himself was a member of our union and knew our history and situation well.”

Then in 1998-99, the Cadaster Committee of the Republic of Armenia (at that time called the Department of State Unified Real Estate Cadaster of the Republic of Armenia) acknowledged that the buildings of the creative unions, including the Writers Union, were the property of the latter.

Despite all this, almost 25 years later, the prosecutor’s office of the government of the Republic of Armenia initiated a set of multiple lawsuits in early 2024 claiming that the right to the three Writers Union buildings and the buildings of the Artists Union accepted as private property in 1998-99 in fact was unlawfully given by the Cadaster Committee. Instead, the office argued that the 1998-99 acts be considered as void and the buildings as state property.

A meeting of writers in one of the rooms of the Tsaghkadzor Writers Union retreat, 2013 (photo Aram Arkun)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained in a National Assembly meeting in April 2024 that his attention was drawn to this issue by the sale of Spartak Stadium in fall 2023. The problem, he said, is that during the Soviet Union, the property of the sports and creative unions was automatically considered to belong to those unions, though in fact it was the property of the state, so he said it was transferred without proper procedures and decisions.

He said that the unions would not be deprived of their buildings but it would be possible that they would be deprived of the opportunity to put those buildings up for sale.

A mural inside the Writers Union retreat in Tsaghkadzor, 2011 (photo Aram Arkun)

Notwithstanding Pashinyan’s statement, the ongoing lawsuits at present do claim those buildings as the property of the state.

The prime minister added at the same meeting that tens of properties of sports and creative associations similarly have been sold. This of course implies that there may be some corruption.

At a government meeting of December 4, 2025, however, Chief Prosecutor Anna Vardapetyan said that so far the investigations of the creative unions have shown that few properties have been sold (and the Writers Union does not seem to be accused of this). However, she pointed to the Artists Union as an example of possible corruption through selling its property at artificially low prices to individuals who later sell it much more expensively.

A statue of poet Yeghishe Charents outside the Tsaghkadzor Writers Union retreat, 2007 (photo Aram Arkun)

Pashinyan at this session said the government’s legal efforts were about the proper management of “property belonging to the public” — meaning the property held by the unions at present — but were not intended to hinder the activity of the creative unions.

Militonyan addressed the issue of potential sales of property earlier in a February 2025 article in Grakan Tert [Literary Newspaper] where he noted that the Writers Union and the Artists Union each had added a clause in their respective bylaws stipulating that their buildings will never be sold. According to the lawyer representing the Writers Union, Levon Baghdasaryan, the Writers Union voted 7 or 8 years ago to never allow the sale of the three Writers Union properties.

In September 2024, the Department of Protection of State Interests of the Prosecutor General’s Office wrote about the lawsuits on its website, reiterating the claim that in 1990 the properties of the two creative unions were transferred to the Armenian state.

Another argument it made is that the Writers Union of today is not the same as that of the Soviet period, but was created in 1993, which in fact is the date that it was registered as a nongovernmental organization. Militonyan in a February 2025 article in Grakan Tert points out the absurdity of this statement, as it had the same address, same individual writers and officials, including the same president Vahagn Davtyan, and published the same Grakan Tert and other periodicals. Its bylaws of 1993 were largely based on an outline published in 1990, still in the Soviet period. The only change besides its registration is that it used to be called the Writers Union of Soviet Armenia and this name was changed to Writers Union of Armenia.

A third argument made by the prosecutor’s office during the lawsuits specifically about the Writers Union Yerevan headquarters is that the Writers Union only came to 3 Baghramyan Street in 1954 and prior to that the building had individual residents living there. Militonyan in a different article points out that not only was the building built specifically for the Writers Union but that there are publications from 1951 in the Literary Newspaper indicating that it already was being used by the Writers Union.

An initial lawsuit was rejected by an administrative court for being presented past the legal deadlines for such a suit, but the prosecutor’s office appealed to a higher court which overturned the decision and returned the case to be tried by the administrative court, Militonyan related.

Militonyan considered the situation Kafkaesque because the lawsuits by the prosecutor’s office are all directed against the Cadaster Committee, not against the Writers Union itself. He said, “We are actually only involved as a third party but our buildings are the ones at stake and we will be the ones to suffer.”

Moreover, he said, “They don’t come from the Cadaster [to the legal hearings]. They are being accused of doing something wrong but they do not come there. They do not present what they have done, how they have done it, and so forth. Whether they consider it right or wrong we do not know. Only we come [to court]. We have our own lawyer.”

The reason, he said, was the following: “The Cadaster is a state institution. A state institution will not go against the state, against the prosecution.”

When asked if there could be a political motivation in the actions of the government, Militonyan responded, “No. We have around 600 members, and the Artists Union has around 1000. We are not small organizations. There are members belonging to various different political parties. We are not political structures that would be considered opposition, or not opposition.”

The court hearings are scheduled to continue in 2026 and it seems likely that new suits will be directed at more of the creative unions.

(Full disclosure: The author has participated in several of the workshops of the Writers Union while editor of the literary quarterly Ararat more than a decade ago and is an international member of the Union.)

