Armenia’s Writers Union Resists State Efforts to Take Possession of Its Properties

YEREVAN — Back in the Soviet era, intellectuals and artists belonged to various “creative” associations or unions through which the state used to support and control their activities. These included the Writers Union of Armenia, the Artists Union, Composers Union, Architects Union, Journalists Union, Composers Union, Theater Workers Union, Cinematographers Union, and various others. After Armenian independence, they continued their activities in reduced circumstances shorn of state support but usually retaining the buildings they controlled in the Soviet era. The Armenian state now is attempting through court action to take control of some of these properties which have become very valuable due to their locations. Currently there are ongoing claims on the three properties of the Writers Union in Armenia and the properties of the Artists Union, while the most recent legal process began this November concerning the property of the Journalists Union.
The Writers Union has its headquarters in the heart of Yerevan in a picturesque building at 3 Baghramyan Street. It has a writers’ resort at Lake Sevan composed of a guesthouse built in 1932-1935 and a restaurant and lounge built in 1963-65. The latter is considered by some a masterpiece of Soviet modernism. The Union also has a writers’ retreat at Tsaghkadzor.
In 2023 it had over 620 members including over 100 living abroad. At present, according to its president, it has about 540 members in Armenia. It also has honorary members as well as young writers with whom the Union works who are not yet members.
History
The 72-year-old writer and painter Edvard Militonyan has been president of the Writers Union since 2013. In October of this year, he held up a stack of legal documents that he has to keep up with pertaining to the state lawsuits as he explained how the Writers Union came into possession of its three properties.
Militonyan said that the buildings of the creative unions were built in the Soviet era, with the three Writers Union buildings being built specifically for writers. The Writers Union of Armenia was founded in 1934. The USSR Literary Fund was also established in 1934 to provide material support to writers throughout the Soviet Union. The state took 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of books writers wrote and published as well as from the publication of classic works and transferred it to this fund.