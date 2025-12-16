Armenian Companies in Talks with Azerbaijan to Import Azerbaijani Fuel

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Several Armenian companies are in talks with Azerbaijan to import Azerbaijani fuel, Armenian officials have said.

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan spoke about the negotiations in an interview with RFE/RL on Friday, December 12.

“They [Armenian companies] should announce it, it’s their trade secret,” Papoyan said, declining to disclose the names of the companies involved.

He said that publicizing them at this stage would be “very problematic.”

In the meantime, major Armenian fuel importers declined to provide any information in response to an RFE/RL inquiry.