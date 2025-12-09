Priests Forced Out of Gyumri Church for Service Attended by Pashinyan

By Satenik Kaghzvantsyan

GYUMRI (Azatutyun) — Priests serving at the main church of Gyumri were forced to leave it ahead of a mass on Sunday, December 7, held there by renegade clerics as part of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s intensifying efforts to depose Catholicos Karekin II.

Pashinyan attended it along with scores of his political allies and government and law-enforcement officials.

Pashinyan has made a point of attending weekly liturgies in different churches in recent weeks in a bid to step up the pressure on the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Parish priests that presided over those services deliberately failed to mention Karekin in their prayers and sermons, breaking a centuries-old rule. Two of them have already been defrocked by the church’s Mother See in Echmiadzin as a result.

Stoking opposition accusations of abuse of power, Pashinyan admitted last week that the National Security Service (NSS), the former Armenian branch of the Soviet KGB secret police, has been trying to have liturgies censored this way.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, all 29 priests of the Shirak Diocese of the church comprising Gyumri reaffirmed their allegiance to Karekin, saying that they will not bow to government demands to avoid any public reference to him. They denounced the impending “seizure” of the city’s Holy Mother of God Cathedral, also known as the Church of the Seven Wounds.