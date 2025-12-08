Syunik’s Iranian Consulate General Celebrates Third Anniversary, Cementing Armenian-Iranian Relations

“Syunik Province is an inseparable and invincible part of the Republic of Armenia,” he stressed, with a special significance for Iran as the gateway for Iran to Armenia and even to the markets of Europe. Of course, he added, for Armenia it is the gateway to Iran and south and southeastern Asia.

Next, Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan was invited to speak and he expressed thanks (in Armenian) for all the work of the consulate, stating that Iran and Armenia are good neighbors, working side by side. He noted in particularly that it was thanks to the activities of the consulate general that the introduction of Persian language classes in all schools in Syunik was being considered.

Iranian Consul General Morteza Abedin Varamin then spoke in Persian, translated by Avedian. He declared that three years passed by very quickly and though much has been done, there is still more to be accomplished. One piece of good news he stated was that Armenian citizens will be able to go to Iran with their own cars.

Several students from Kapan State College of the Arts gave a performance with traditional instruments as part of a musical interlude, after which framed certificates of appreciation were distributed to a large number of Armenian government officials and leaders of various cultural, medical and sports institutions in the audience.

At the end of this process, Avedian declared on behalf of the staff of the consulate general their appreciation of Varamin, who even risked his life at times during his period of service. Fr. Avatik Martirosyan of Vahanavank Monastery in Syunik was asked to present him with a souvenir plate from Syunik. Martirosyan conveyed the blessings of Bishop Makar Hakobyan, Primate of the Diocese of Syunik, before expressing his own wishes.

After the reception, each guest received a present of a framed ceramic square tile bearing the images of the local Mt. Khustup and Mt. Damavand (the highest peak in Iran, located about 50 km. northeast of Tehran).

Varamin Interview

In a brief interview with the Mirror-Spectator in English after most guests left the event, Varamin explained that few Iranians actually live in Syunik Province. It was basically a transit route for both Iranians and Armenians. He said that every day between 500 to 900 Armenians travel to Iran, not just from Meghri or other cities in Syunik but even from Yerevan. Some just cross the border, buy some things and come back, whereas others go further to cities like Julfa, Tabriz or even Tehran, he said.

Iranians who come to Armenia as tourists often come for holidays like New Year or Vardavar. In the summer, he said, hundreds and even thousands of Iranians might come. He recalled one day when 40 buses of Iranian tourists came to Armenia.

Meanwhile, he said that around 500 trucks each day cross the borders of both countries. One of the primary duties of the consulate general, as noted during the event, is to help with the issues of their drivers, whether accidents, repairs, or other personal issues. Varamin also said that sometimes if something happens to Armenians in Iran, the consulate general would try to help them too.

He said that if you ask Iranians in Iran, they will say that Armenians, especially those living in Iran, are very good and honest people. He then mentioned the prominent poet Parvin Etesami (1907-1941) of Tabriz, Iran, who had written a famous poem about Armenians. This poem was recited by the Iranian ambassador when President Pezeshkian had visited Armenia.

Varamin suggested looking up the translation of the poem. It turns out that the poem states that a preacher asks his son what makes a person a Muslim. He answers, honesty and not harming but helping people. The preacher then says that therefore in their city there was only one Muslim and he was an Armenian (Christian).

Varamin said, “We are proud of having such a minority in Iran as our citizens, Iranian citizens.”

Varamin said that aside from Kapan, the consulate general does work in other cities of Syunik. It organized one festival in Goris, the second largest city in Syunik, while a sister city relationship was signed this year between Goris and the Iranian city of Nain, which is in Isfahan province. Furthermore, he said work is underway to arrange a sister city in Iran for Sisian in Syunik Province.

When asked when the second bridge over the Arax River might be built, Varamin said that if it were up to him, he would do it today, or at least this year. When pressed, he said he thought it would be built at the latest next year.

Varamin has been to Yerevan and other parts of Armenia outside of Syunik. Having lived in Kapan for three years, he said that it’s unique and the people are very nice. He said, “I feel the culture is closer to that of Iran.” He said there are some expressions used like “jigar jan,” an expression of endearment literally translated as “liver soul,” which are similar to that Iranians use, and in general there are similar approaches to life, so that Iranians can feel very comfortable in Kapan.

Varamin said that his appointment as consul general continues until the first of the Iranian New Year, and after that the Iranian government must decide whether to prolong it.

Varamin had a specific message for Armenians living in the US, which he said was on his mind for months now. He said it was his desire to bring Armenian Americans to Armenia and then from Armenia to Iran, where they could visit the Armenian monasteries of St. Thaddeus (Sourp Tadeos) and St. Stepanos in northwestern Iran, and if they want, go deeper into Iran. He said, “I think Armenians can — not just in the US but all over the world – play a very important role in improving relations between Iran and other countries. I don’t talk about governments but people.”

He said that short trips can be arranged to religious and other important places for Armenians not only from the US but also in France, Russia and other countries, and perhaps he would accompany them for the first trip. “By this,” he said, “we can somehow help the world be in peace.”