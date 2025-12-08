  TOP STORIES WEEK   50
 

A commemorative ceramic tile depicting the Armenian Mt. Khustup and Iranian Mt. Damavand together was given to guests (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Syunik’s Iranian Consulate General Celebrates Third Anniversary, Cementing Armenian-Iranian Relations

by
Aram Arkun
22
0

KAPAN, Armenia — The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan, the capital of Armenia’s southern-most province of Syunik, celebrated its third anniversary with an evening event on October 16. A delegation from the Iranian embassy in Yerevan came for the occasion, and guests included most of Syunik province’s high level Armenian officials.

The Iranian flag flies high over the Consulate General (photo Aram Arkun)

Sherly Avedian, the director of the cultural division of the consulate general and a translator, as well as representative of UNESCO in Iran concerning the historical Christian churches there, read a welcoming statement in Armenian. She is author of the bilingual Persian/English book Armenian Churches in Iran (Tehran, 2024).

Avedian noted the many cultural and educational activities, including joint festivals, exhibitions, and concerts carried out through the work of the consulate general over the last three years. She cited agreements signed between Armenian and Iranian universities and educational institutions and reciprocal touristic programs. Those who go to Iran, she observed, get to see the Iranian-Armenian community and its cultural, historical and spiritual heritage.

The consulate general helped facilitate the construction of the Meghri-Kajaran road, Avedian said, and it followed the work of the two Iranian contractor constructions companies at the border of Syunik and Iran. It maintained good relations with the Armenian police and patrol services to help Iranian travelers and truck drivers.

Avedian concluded by expressing appreciation on behalf of the consulate general for the assistance shown by Syunik’s investigative officials, medical centers, municipal and provincial government officials, cultural and sports centers, and other local institutions.

After her statement, a six-minute film was shown depicting the activities of the consulate general, which can also be viewed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/reel/1537956357645229).

Acting Iranian Amb. Bahram Taheri, speaking in Persian, with Avedian translating, praised the activities of the consulate general. He stressed that Armenians and Persians have enjoyed over two thousand years of relations, which have been neighborly through good times and bad. In fact, he said that the relations between the two countries are so strong that no third party can come between them.

Acting Ambassador Bahram Taheri of the Islamic Republic of Iran being photographed while speaking (photo Aram Arkun)

Taheri said that the visit of Iran’s president, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to Armenia in August 2025 was transformational for relations between the two countries. Trade between the two countries is important. This year it is estimated that it will exceed $900 million and hoped it will reach $1 billion [in 2024 it was $737 million], but Taheri said that taking into consideration the $3 billion trade target of the two countries’ leaders, various obstacles to trade must be overcome.

The bridge over the Arax River connecting the two countries is not sufficient, he said, so it is foreseen that a second bridge would be built in the near future. Meanwhile, the work conducted by Iranian technical and engineering companies on roadways in Armenia, Taheri said, approaches the value of $700 million. A 32-km-section of the North-South Highway between Agarak and Kajaran is in the course of rapid construction by them, he said, and the tunnel being completed near Kajaran will make the connection between the two countries easier.

Taheri said that work on a third electrical power line between the two countries has been rapid over the last 2-3 years and is largely completed.

He said that there were too many cultural and educational exchanges for him talk about, so he only mentioned two notable events: the Navasard Armenian-Iranian cultural and culinary festival (which took place for the fourth year in Sisian in Syunik province in August) and the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert in the historic site of Persepolis, Iran, in September of this year.

Taheri declared the Islamic Republic of Iran has always worked for the establishment of a lasting and real peace between the Armenian and Azerbaijani republics and that the issues of the region must be solved by the countries of the region in regional formats without outside intervention. He emphasized that Iran would not tolerate the presence of external forces in the region and that the republics of Iran and Armenia are fully capable of securing the safety of all their borders.

“Syunik Province is an inseparable and invincible part of the Republic of Armenia,” he stressed, with a special significance for Iran as the gateway for Iran to Armenia and even to the markets of Europe. Of course, he added, for Armenia it is the gateway to Iran and south and southeastern Asia.

Syunik Province Governor Robert Ghukasyan (photo Aram Arkun)

Next, Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan was invited to speak and he expressed thanks (in Armenian) for all the work of the consulate, stating that Iran and Armenia are good neighbors, working side by side. He noted in particularly that it was thanks to the activities of the consulate general that the introduction of Persian language classes in all schools in Syunik was being considered.

Iranian Consul General Morteza Abedin Varamin then spoke in Persian, translated by Avedian. He declared that three years passed by very quickly and though much has been done, there is still more to be accomplished. One piece of good news he stated was that Armenian citizens will be able to go to Iran with their own cars.

Consul General Morteza Abedin Varamin of the Islamic Republic of Iran with Sherley Avedian, director of the cultural division of the Consulate General (photo Aram Arkun)

Several students from Kapan State College of the Arts gave a performance with traditional instruments as part of a musical interlude, after which framed certificates of appreciation were distributed to a large number of Armenian government officials and leaders of various cultural, medical and sports institutions in the audience.

Goris Municipal Head Arush Arushanyan, right, receives a certificate of appreciation from Consul General Morteza Abedin Varamin (photo Aram Arkun)

At the end of this process, Avedian declared on behalf of the staff of the consulate general their appreciation of Varamin, who even risked his life at times during his period of service. Fr. Avatik Martirosyan of Vahanavank Monastery in Syunik was asked to present him with a souvenir plate from Syunik. Martirosyan conveyed the blessings of Bishop Makar Hakobyan, Primate of the Diocese of Syunik, before expressing his own wishes.

Fr. Avatik Martirosyan, far right, prepares to give Consul General Morteza Abedin Varamin a souvenir ceramic plate from Syunik as Sherly Avedian, left, observes (photo Aram Arkun)

After the reception, each guest received a present of a framed ceramic square tile bearing the images of the local Mt. Khustup and Mt. Damavand (the highest peak in Iran, located about 50 km. northeast of Tehran).

Varamin Interview

In a brief interview with the Mirror-Spectator in English after most guests left the event, Varamin explained that few Iranians actually live in Syunik Province. It was basically a transit route for both Iranians and Armenians. He said that every day between 500 to 900 Armenians travel to Iran, not just from Meghri or other cities in Syunik but even from Yerevan. Some just cross the border, buy some things and come back, whereas others go further to cities like Julfa, Tabriz or even Tehran, he said.

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Morteza Abedin Varamin (photo Aram Arkun)

Iranians who come to Armenia as tourists often come for holidays like New Year or Vardavar. In the summer, he said, hundreds and even thousands of Iranians might come. He recalled one day when 40 buses of Iranian tourists came to Armenia.

Meanwhile, he said that around 500 trucks each day cross the borders of both countries. One of the primary duties of the consulate general, as noted during the event, is to help with the issues of their drivers, whether accidents, repairs, or other personal issues. Varamin also said that sometimes if something happens to Armenians in Iran, the consulate general would try to help them too.

He said that if you ask Iranians in Iran, they will say that Armenians, especially those living in Iran, are very good and honest people. He then mentioned the prominent poet Parvin Etesami (1907-1941) of Tabriz, Iran, who had written a famous poem about Armenians. This poem was recited by the Iranian ambassador when President Pezeshkian had visited Armenia.

Varamin suggested looking up the translation of the poem. It turns out that the poem states that a preacher asks his son what makes a person a Muslim. He answers, honesty and not harming but helping people. The preacher then says that therefore in their city there was only one Muslim and he was an Armenian (Christian).

Varamin said, “We are proud of having such a minority in Iran as our citizens, Iranian citizens.”

The courtyard of the Iranian Consulate General seen from outside (photo Aram Arkun)

Varamin said that aside from Kapan, the consulate general does work in other cities of Syunik. It organized one festival in Goris, the second largest city in Syunik, while a sister city relationship was signed this year between Goris and the Iranian city of Nain, which is in Isfahan province. Furthermore, he said work is underway to arrange a sister city in Iran for Sisian in Syunik Province.

When asked when the second bridge over the Arax River might be built, Varamin said that if it were up to him, he would do it today, or at least this year. When pressed, he said he thought it would be built at the latest next year.

Varamin has been to Yerevan and other parts of Armenia outside of Syunik. Having lived in Kapan for three years, he said that it’s unique and the people are very nice. He said, “I feel the culture is closer to that of Iran.” He said there are some expressions used like “jigar jan,” an expression of endearment literally translated as “liver soul,” which are similar to that Iranians use, and in general there are similar approaches to life, so that Iranians can feel very comfortable in Kapan.

Varamin said that his appointment as consul general continues until the first of the Iranian New Year, and after that the Iranian government must decide whether to prolong it.

Varamin had a specific message for Armenians living in the US, which he said was on his mind for months now. He said it was his desire to bring Armenian Americans to Armenia and then from Armenia to Iran, where they could visit the Armenian monasteries of St. Thaddeus (Sourp Tadeos) and St. Stepanos in northwestern Iran, and if they want, go deeper into Iran. He said, “I think Armenians can — not just in the US but all over the world – play a very important role in improving relations between Iran and other countries. I don’t talk about governments but people.”

He said that short trips can be arranged to religious and other important places for Armenians not only from the US but also in France, Russia and other countries, and perhaps he would accompany them for the first trip. “By this,” he said, “we can somehow help the world be in peace.”

