Syunik’s Iranian Consulate General Celebrates Third Anniversary, Cementing Armenian-Iranian Relations

KAPAN, Armenia — The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan, the capital of Armenia’s southern-most province of Syunik, celebrated its third anniversary with an evening event on October 16. A delegation from the Iranian embassy in Yerevan came for the occasion, and guests included most of Syunik province’s high level Armenian officials.
Sherly Avedian, the director of the cultural division of the consulate general and a translator, as well as representative of UNESCO in Iran concerning the historical Christian churches there, read a welcoming statement in Armenian. She is author of the bilingual Persian/English book Armenian Churches in Iran (Tehran, 2024).
Avedian noted the many cultural and educational activities, including joint festivals, exhibitions, and concerts carried out through the work of the consulate general over the last three years. She cited agreements signed between Armenian and Iranian universities and educational institutions and reciprocal touristic programs. Those who go to Iran, she observed, get to see the Iranian-Armenian community and its cultural, historical and spiritual heritage.
The consulate general helped facilitate the construction of the Meghri-Kajaran road, Avedian said, and it followed the work of the two Iranian contractor constructions companies at the border of Syunik and Iran. It maintained good relations with the Armenian police and patrol services to help Iranian travelers and truck drivers.
Avedian concluded by expressing appreciation on behalf of the consulate general for the assistance shown by Syunik’s investigative officials, medical centers, municipal and provincial government officials, cultural and sports centers, and other local institutions.
After her statement, a six-minute film was shown depicting the activities of the consulate general, which can also be viewed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/reel/1537956357645229).