Pietro Shakarian’s Anastas Mikoyan: An Armenian Reformer in Khrushchev’s Kremlin Reviewed

By Aleksandr V. Gevorkyan
A lot has been written about the former Soviet Union since its inception in 1922 and even more so since its collapse in 1991. The scholarly effort, studying the Soviet Union in all its nuance, has focused on an immensely wide and diverse set of research problems: from historical analysis to arts, culture, socio-economic research, to political commentary, and more. Popular within this literature has also been the story of some of the prominent Soviet leaders. With varying flavors of critique, these studies tend to focus either exclusively on their protagonists’ lifestyles or on their impact in the country they helped build and across the world. Others try to merge both the personal and professional aspects of their chosen character’s life, some focusing on absolute trivialities and some on more serious topics.
In that latter category, most publications center on six easily recognizable names: Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Iosif Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev, and Mikhail Gorbachev. Such attention is warranted as the protagonists of those hefty tomes, often in several volumes and multiple editions, have either influenced or directly presided over much of the Soviet history. One would be forgiven for concluding that anything that could be said about that difficult period has already been said and multiple times over.
So, it is at this juncture that a new monograph, impeccable in its factual analysis and ease of prose, comes to our attention today. The book by Pietro Shakarian entitled Anastas Mikoyan: An Armenian Reformer in Khrushchev’s Kremlin (Bloomington, Ind.: Indiana University Press, 2025, 350 pp.) successfully and, in some ways, courageously rivets our attention towards new evidence in the subject that for all appearances has long been studied and set aside: the complicated history of the former Soviet Union and the role of one of its political figures in that historic context.
The book’s focus is on the Soviet statesman and Politburo member Anastas Mikoyan, who, as the author suggests, “is perhaps best known in both the West and the post-Soviet space as a political survivor, weathering every Soviet leader ‘from Il’ich to Il’ich, without heart attack and paralysis’” (the reference here is to the times in office from Vladimir Il’ich Lenin to Leonid Il’ich Brezhnev).
This book is not a simple retelling of Mikoyan’s biographical details or a presentation of his political impact on the country. Instead, the author leads his reader on a masterful and unexpected analytical discovery of Mikoyan’s significance in every detail of Soviet history as a true believer in the socialist ideals. And in that, Shakarian’s contribution to our already saturated knowledge of the Soviet epoch is a breakthrough and it comes in two parts.